Royal news live: King Charles makes sweet joke in nod to grandchildren during Japanese Emperor Naruhito visit
Emperor Naruhito and his wife empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William on Tuesday
A royal banquet was held on Tuesday to mark the state visit of the emperor of Japan.
Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William, who escorted them to Horse Guards Parade.
They then received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit, and Charles mentioned his grandchildren liking the Japanese franchise Pokémon in a speech.
At the evening’s banquet at Buckingham Palace, Camilla wore King Charles III’s Family Order, a diamond-encased miniature portrait of her husband, topped with a gold and enamel Tudor crown and suspended on a pale blue silk bow on her left shoulder.
The King’s sister, Princess Anne, remains in hospital after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.
Meghan Markle’s new product a ‘big money spinner’, insider claims
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Rivieria Orchard will reportedly sell rosé wine.
The Duchess of Sussex has already teased some products including jam and dog biscuits, but an insider has claimed that the latest reported offering is set to be a “big money spinner”.
This comes after the former actress and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020, citing a desire to lead a more independent life.
Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ by Taylor Swift, expert claims
A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle was “rejected” by Taylor Swift.
The Duchess of Sussex allegedly reached out to the American superstar to appear on her now-defunct podcast, but she declined according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield.
Referring to the Prince of Wales’s recent selfie with the singer, she said: “I just love seeing him blissful, gleeful. This has been a really hard year for them.”
Harry and Meghan ‘desperately’ trying to reconnect with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “desperately” trying to reconnect with Kate Middleton, a source close to the royal family has claimed.
This comes as the princess made her first public appearance of the year at the king’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, as she continues to battle cancer.
The source told OK! magazine that the couple, whose frosty relationship with the royal family has been highly publicised, “hope to trigger a truce.”
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” they said.
“They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
King Charles makes Pokémon joke to Japanese emperor
King Charles made a sweet reference to his grandchildren’s love of Pokémon to the Japanese emperor.
Reflecting on the pair’s longstanding friendship, he recalled the time they spent fly fishing during a speech at yesterday’s state banquet.
He said: “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.
“The Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me it is, perhaps, aspirational!”
Largest collection of Princess Diana’s belongings up for auction
A collection of Princess Diana’s belongings is set to go up for auction tomorrow.
Billed as the largest number of items ever sold belonging to the late princess, it includes gowns, accessories, and keepsakes.
The auction, which is in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK, will be held at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on 27 June.
“One of her friends from school, [one of] her lifelong friends that Diana used to give her shoes, bags and dresses to when she finished with them, she came to us, and she said ‘I’d love to sell these items because I know that Diana would want these items to go to good causes’,” Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly can’t visit Australia on world tour
Following the success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent unofficial tour of Nigeria, reports emerged that a larger world tour is in the works.
However, there is one country which the couple reportedly cannot visit now that they are no longer working royals.
“In May, after Nigeria, and that was a successful faux royal tour for them, let’s face it, Harry made the comment they want to do more of this,” royal expert Louise Roberts told Sky News.
“[Harry and Meghan] are obsessed with privacy but a world tour is a direct contradiction.”
She then pointed out that King Charles and Queen Camilla have a trip to Australia planned for this October.
“They can’t go where Charles and Camilla will go – they can’t go to Australia,” she said.
Queen wears the King Charles III Family Order for first time
Family Orders badges are worn at formal evening occasions by female members of the Royal Family and personally bestowed by the sovereign as a sign of the importance of the wearer within the household.
Camilla stepped out wearing the diamond-encased miniature portrait of her husband topped with a tiny gold and enamel Tudor crown and suspended on a pale blue silk bow on her left shoulder for a Buckingham Palace ballroom banquet to honour the state visit of the Emperor of Japan.
The unveiling of the new King Charles III’s Family Order comes nearly two years after Charles became monarch.
Meghan Markle ‘isn’t going to be happy’ Prince William met Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle will reportedly not be “happy” that Prince William and two of his children recently met Taylor Swift.
The heir to the throne, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte all posed for a selfie with the American singer after attending the opening night of The Eras Tour in London.
“If there’s one thing that Meghan covets above all else, it’s celebrity attention, and the former actress probably isn’t going to be happy with Taylor Swift making time for William and his children,” claimed Sky News host Rita Panahi.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets
A new poll of the popularity levels of members of the royal family has shown that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dramatically fallen out of favour with the public.
This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.
In a recent YouGov poll, just 31 percent of the British public said they saw Harry in a favourable light and just 26 percent of respondents had a positive response to Meghan.
“It is the biggest plummet in popularity in history,” Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Express. “To have gone from the number one most popular royals after the Queen, Harry has now gone to just above Prince Andrew.”
Princess Anne’s 1976 concussion
Princess Anne is currently recovering after she was kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday night.
It was later revealed that she had suffered a concussion and minor injuries.
But this is not the first time that the royal’s love of horses has seen her injured.
She also suffered a concussion while riding in her 1976 Olympic debut.
Reflecting on the experience at the equestrian event where she also suffered a cracked vertebra, she said her memory was “almost non-existent for that day.”
