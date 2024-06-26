✕ Close Princess Anne in hospital with concussion after ‘being kicked by horse’

A royal banquet was held on Tuesday to mark the state visit of the emperor of Japan.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William, who escorted them to Horse Guards Parade.

They then received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit, and Charles mentioned his grandchildren liking the Japanese franchise Pokémon in a speech.

At the evening’s banquet at Buckingham Palace, Camilla wore King Charles III’s Family Order, a diamond-encased miniature portrait of her husband, topped with a gold and enamel Tudor crown and suspended on a pale blue silk bow on her left shoulder.

The King’s sister, Princess Anne, remains in hospital after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.

The Princess Royal, 73, suffered injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.