Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s love of sport during rugby club visit

The Princess of Wales revealed her daughter, Princess Charlotte, is active with her sports as she braved the challenging conditions of Storm Chandra in West Yorkshire to commend a local rugby league club, Wakefield Trinity.

Her visit to the club's ground was part of a day-long engagement in northern England, where she met schoolgirls honing their rugby skills, pensioners participating in a quiz, and teenagers at risk of school exclusion.

As patron of the Rugby Football League, the future Queen, dressed in a smart jacket and trousers rather than sports attire, held a rugby ball while conversing with teenage girls during a break from their skills session for Wakefield’s Champion Schools competition.

Amidst freezing temperatures, she was asked about Princess Charlotte’s school activities, telling the young players: "She does loads of sport but not rugby."

Kate also light-heartedly remarked on the physical nature of rugby league, adding: "There’s not any other sport when you can say contact is a good thing."

Earlier in the day, the Princess visited Family Action’s children’s trauma therapy service in Bradford.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales on Christmas Day with Princess Charlotte ( Aaron Chown/PA )

This engagement was the first of three chosen to underscore "the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health."

During the visit Kate sat down with a group of Wakefield supporters aged from their 60s to 90s who are regulars at In Touch events run by Wakefield Trinity’s Community Foundation, the Super League club’s charitable arm, to help elderly at risk of loneliness socialise.

As the group paused their quiz about the club, the princess told them: “But I love this, the league game is so embedded in community life and it’s so grassroots (and) interaction, and getting youngsters involved but also how clubs like this connect to the rest of the community.

“They’re absolute gold dust really, and I’m so proud to help support the league across the country.”

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales with Marc Lovering, RFL’s director of performance and development during a visit to Wakefield Trinity ( Ian Hodgson/PA )

Kate sat in the dugout to chat to four boys supported by Inspiring Futures, a programme run by 11 rugby league foundations to help youngsters at risk of anti-social behaviour and youth crime through classroom workshops, tackling everything from relationships and communication, reinforced by practical sessions.

She was told by one pupil: “I noticed afterwards I can control my anger a lot better.”

Luke Shale, head of Wakefield Trinity’s Community Foundation, said after the visit: “We try and hit every supporter that we’ve got in the club.

“So we’ve got supporters now from babies to some that are near 100 years old – so it’s trying to engage with them in ways outside of just the rugby on the field.”

He said about Kate: “She was really impressed with the girls playing Rugby League because it can be seen as a very male orientated sport.”

When Kate visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford she met a little girl and her therapist and helped the unnamed five-year-old use a shell to listen to the sea.

The princess told her: “That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach.”

The girl replied “yes” when Kate asked if she could hear the waves and also showed her a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away.

The centre is run by national charity Family Action, Kate supports as patron, which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma that can include abuse and bereavement.

Later, the princess braved the weather for a waterlogged walk in the Peak District with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

Kate apologised for the rain as she arrived at Curbar Gap, in Derbyshire, telling the group: “Nothing is going to stop us.”

open image in gallery The princess later joined a well-being walk in the Peak District ( Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA )

But the royal did check, before the group set off to walk along Baslow Edge, that everyone was happy to continue in the inclement weather, saying she was if they were.

The princess took to the hills in a brown, waterproof coat, brown trousers and walking boots with a tweed hat.

The walkers stopped to admire the view over the Derwent Valley, as the mist cleared, and discussed mindfulness.

Kate laughed as well-being lead Di West pointed out how they were all “connected with the ground”, as the princess looked down at a puddle of muddy water she was standing in.

As the walkers returned from the edge, Ms West led a reflection session in which the participants were asked for three words to sum up the experience.

Kate said: “Mind, body and soul.”

Walk lead Lizzi Mills said: “She did really enjoy it. She was saying how much nature means to her – getting out for a walk with her family.

“How much it means for her to have that time.”

Kate was joined on the walk with past participants of Mind Over Mountains – which combines walking in nature, connecting with like-minded people, and professional counselling – along with Ms Mills, Ms West, chief executive Ian Boyd and founder Alex Staniforth.