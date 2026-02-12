Kate donates ‘Catherine’s Rose’ to prison’s mother and baby unit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has given a rose to a prison’s mother and baby unit, where it was planted in the garden to mark a year since her visit.

Action for Children, of which Kate is patron, said the “Catherine’s Rose” was placed in its new home on Wednesday by a mother and child who met the princess at HMP Styal, a women’s prison in Cheshire, last February, and staff from the charity.

The floribunda rose, which was bred by Harkness Roses and will produce coral-pink blooms, was planted by the unit’s pond.

The charity, which runs the mother and baby service, said the princess had discussed the prospect of the rose, which was then in development, being given as a gift for the outside space while she was touring the unit.

The rose, named after Kate by the Royal Horticultural Society last May, was donated as part of the princess’s fundraising initiative for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Five hundred Catherine’s Rose plants were given to green spaces and wellbeing gardens across the UK, including several of Kate’s patronages, by the cancer charity, which also receives funds from the sale of the flower.

Kate was treated at the Royal Marsden for cancer in 2024 but is now in remission.

Amanda Taylor, operational director of children’s services at Action for Children, said: “We were delighted to plant ‘Catherine’s Rose’ at HMP Styal, one year on from the princess’s visit.

“The prison pond and gardens are of huge value to the mothers and babies here, providing children with space to enjoy nature and explore the outdoors, and this new addition will be treasured both by the families we support and staff alike.

“I would like to thank the Princess of Wales for her kind donation.”