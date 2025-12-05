Kate to stage annual Christmas carol service celebrating love in all forms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales will stage her annual Christmas Carol service, which will feature a host of celebrities, recognise community stalwarts and celebrate love in all its forms.

Kate will preside over her Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, now in its fifth year, which will bring together 1,600 guests.

Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will give readings, as will the Prince of Wales.

Celebrity chef Dame Mary Berry, who has created a Christmas wreath on display in the Abbey, will also be among the guests alongside leading sportswomen.

Katie Melua, Fisherman’s Friends and Griff will perform on a roster also featuring actress Hannah Waddingham and Dan Smith from pop rock band Bastille.

Royal fans will be hoping William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, make an appearance, as they did last year, alongside other members of the royal family.

The service will recognise individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to be present with others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

Among those invited is schoolgirl Madison Reed, who last year raised more than £1,360 for the Archie Foundation by Highland dancing in 26 locations across Scotland, each beginning with a different letter of the alphabet.

She raised the funds for the charity, which supports sick children receiving medical care in north-east Scotland, along with their families.

In a letter that will be available to all guests, the princess has praised community stalwarts invited to the service, telling them they are making an “extraordinary difference to the lives of others”.

She also extols the virtues of the Christmas period that reminds us “how deeply our lives are woven together”, adding that despite life feeling “fragmented or uncertain” at times, the festive season “invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another”.

Among the guests will be members of England women’s rugby World Cup winning squad – Rosie Galligan, Helena Rowland, Jess Breach and Marlie Packer, a number of the Wales women’s rugby team, including captain Alex Callender and Lioness Michelle Agyemang, a member of England Women’s Euro 2025 winners.

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody, who recently announced he has motor neurone disease, has been invited, as has Holocaust survivor Steven Frank, who was photographed by Kate in 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.

The nation’s Second World War veterans are expected to be represented by Jack Mortimer, a corporal with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps who landed on Sword Beach on D-Day and John Eskdale, who saw combat with the Malta Convoys in 1942 and was involved in the invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943.

Ambassadors and Friends of the Royal Horticultural Society, gardener Arit Anderson, florist Simon Lycett and TV presenters Angelica Bell and Tom Allen, who all helped make wreaths on display in the abbey with school children, will also be among the guests.