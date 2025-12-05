William and Kate join celebrities for Together at Christmas carol service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have joined a congregation of celebrities, sporting stars and community stalwarts to celebrate love in all its forms at Christmas.

Kate is presiding over her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, with about 1,600 guests filling the pews where the princess and her husband married in 2011.

She arrived before the service to meet some of the stars performing or giving readings, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua.

She told Dan Smith, lead singer with Bastille, that her children had been looking forward to the service: “They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition.”

When Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, arrived with their father, Kate was there to meet them.

Outside the Abbey’s great west door the family stopped at a “Connection Tree” decorated with paper chains bearing the names of guests.

The children added their names to the tree, a symbol of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection.

The service recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.