Anne ‘fills in blanks’ on return to intensive care unit to thank staff for care

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal has returned to the intensive care unit where she was treated after her horse-related accident to thank NHS staff, saying the visit was really useful for “filling in the blanks”.

Anne told medical crews at Southmead Hospital in Bristol who were involved in looking after her following the incident in June 2024: “Sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either.

“I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.”

The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate when the incident happened, has no memory of what followed, but is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.

An air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by the crew, the princess was taken by road 30 miles to Southmead.

It had not previously been known that Anne, who drove herself to the engagement on Thursday, had been treated in intensive care.

Anne, in a short speech, told staff who cared for her: “You’ve been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don’t have any idea and, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.

“But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn’t always true so I’m really grateful.

“I’m also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages – you can just carry on.

Anne appeared to joke about her horses and which one was responsible for her injuries, saying: “I know if there was a perpetrator who managed to do that much damage, they’re not letting on either, so relationships remain absolutely secure.

“No one has gone absent as a result of this.”

The King’s sister spent five nights in the facility after her accident on June 23 and did not return to public royal duties until almost three weeks later after rehabilitation support at home.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said the princess “remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation”.

Anne has described how “every day is a bonus” after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries.

On a recent tour to South Africa, the princess remarked of the incident: “It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover.”

Most of the princess’s visit to the ICU was private.

She walked along the critical care corridor of the unit, meeting staff at different intensive care pods while machines could be heard beeping intermittently.