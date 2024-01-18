Royal news - live: Kate Middleton ‘doing well’ after surgery as King to attend hospital for prostate treatment
Buckingham Palace says Charles’ procedure not cancer-related
The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.
The news came just an hour before it was revealed King Charles will also attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.
The condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure. However all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.
Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure. She is said to be “doing well” after surgery, palace sources told The Times.
The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.
The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.
She will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.
Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.
The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.
Inside the London clinic where the Princess of Wales is being treated
Here’s everything we know about the hospital where the Princess of Wales will receive treatment:
The London Clinic was officially opened by the then-Duke and Duchess of York in 1932, the future King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth.
It was the brainchild of a group of Harley Street doctors, who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the day, and its website says it was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place”.
Around 155 different conditions are treated at the hospital, which also operates as a charity, reinvesting in research, education and innovation.
Kate is expected to remain in hospital for up to two weeks following her surgery
Princess of Wales' last public appearance as she's admitted to hospital for surgery
The Princess of Wales smiles at well-wishers and holds hands with Princess Charlotte in her last public appearance before being admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery. Princess Kate greeted crowds as she attended the royal family’s Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. She has not been seen in public since. Kensington Palace today (Wednesday 17 January) announced the Princess had successfully undergone planned abdominal surgery. She was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone on Tuesday (16 January) for the planned procedure and is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days.
King Charles to undergo prostate treatment as Princess of Wales recovers after abdominal surgery
The British monarchy has been hit by a double health scare with the Princess of Wales in hospital for two weeks after abdominal surgery and King Charles set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Buckingham Palace announced the King will go to hospital next week for the “corrective procedure”, adding that the 75-year-old’s condition was benign but that all upcoming public engagements would be postponed.
Less than two hours earlier, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate Middleton was in hospital recovering from planned abdominal surgery. The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital in central London for 10 to 14 days before recovering in Windsor.
Palace statements over health of King Charles and Princess of Wales issued within two hours of each other
Kate in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
The Princess of Wales is expected to stay in The London Clinic for up to two weeks and is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.
King ‘has raised awareness of common condition’ – expert
The King’s desire to share his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate will lead to a rise in men with symptoms of the condition seeking help, an expert has said.
It is understood Charles, 75, was keen to share his diagnosis, in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.
Charles is to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.
What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate?
According to the NHS, benign prostate enlargement (BPE) is “the medical term to describe an enlarged prostate, a condition that can affect how you pee”. The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis, found between the penis and the bladder.
It’s not cancerous, nor does it increase your risk of developing prostate cancer.
It’s common in men over the age of 50 – it can affect younger men, but that is a lot rarer.
Men over the age of 50 are more likely to experience an enlarged prostate
Media have descended on the private hospital where Kate is staying
Photographers, journalists and broadcasters have descended on the private hospital in central London where the Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery.
Media are awaiting news behind barriers placed on the opposite side of the road to the London Clinic where Kate is staying.
The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, Kensington Palace said.
Kate is close to her family, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and sibling Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are set to rally round and support her recovery at the Waleses’ home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Prince William looking after children while Kate recovering in hospital
William was understood to be looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Wednesday evening.
The royal youngsters were at school all day and are yet to visit their mother in hospital.
The King, who was up in Scotland when he received his diagnosis, is said to have supported William and Kate, with a source adding: “They’re a close family so they’re in close touch”.
Buckingham Palace announced just an hour and a half after Kensington Palace’s shock news that Charles, 75, will be treated in hospital next week.
His Majesty’s condition is benign- the Palace
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
