✕ Close King Charles to undergo surgery next week for enlarged prostate

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

The news came just an hour before it was revealed King Charles will also attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

The condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure. However all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure. She is said to be “doing well” after surgery, palace sources told The Times.

The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.

She will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.