Princess of Wales news - latest: Kate Middleton in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure and remains there for treatment, palace says
The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.
Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.
The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.
The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.
The Prince of Wales will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.
Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.
What has the palace said?
A palace spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.
“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.
“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.
“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”
Kate is close to her family, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and sibling Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are set to rally round and help support her recovery at the Waleses’ home in Windsor.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Princess of Wales’s hospital stay.
Kate is receiving treatment after undergoing a planned procedure on her abdomen.
We’ll have more updates on this story as they come in.
