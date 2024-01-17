Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1705504448

Princess of Wales news - latest: Kate Middleton in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure and remains there for treatment, palace says

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 17 January 2024 15:14
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Related video: Princess of Wales seen attending Christmas service at Sandringham

The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.

The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.

The Prince of Wales will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.

1705504252

What has the palace said?

A palace spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

(PA)

Matt Mathers17 January 2024 15:10
1705504079

Condition not cancerous - palace

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.

Kate is close to her family, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and sibling Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are set to rally round and help support her recovery at the Waleses’ home in Windsor.

File photo: Kate with her sister Pippa

(GETTY IMAGES)

Matt Mathers17 January 2024 15:07
1705503938

Princess will spend 2-3 months recuperating after surgery

The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.

The Prince of Wales will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.

(PA)

Matt Mathers17 January 2024 15:05
1705503833

Full story: Princess of Wales undergoes abdominal surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 14 days

The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure which is said to be a routine one.

Maira Butt and Barney Davis report:

Princess of Wales admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery

The Prince of Wales has cancelled forthcoming royal duties to be with his wife at The London Clinic

Matt Mathers17 January 2024 15:03
1705503550

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Princess of Wales’s hospital stay.

Kate is receiving treatment after undergoing a planned procedure on her abdomen.

We’ll have more updates on this story as they come in.

Matt Mathers17 January 2024 14:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in