✕ Close Protesters scale Scottish Parliament to hang pro-Palestine banner: 'Stop arming Israel'

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The organisers of Remembrance Sunday have backed Saturday’s march for Palestine as far-right groups are preparing to descend on London on Armistice Day.

The latest pro-Palestine march through London is due to take place on Saturday 11 November, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted last month.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has been accused of emboldening far-right groups as she branded pro-Palestine protests “hate marches”.

A call to arms has been issued on social media by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance, a right-wing organisation that uses football fan networks to spread Islamophobic hate.

But the Royal British Legion, which runs the Poppy Appeal, said: “Our armed forces play a vital role in protecting the rights and freedoms of everyone in UK society, including the right to protest.”

The march’s route will take activists from the Marble Arch corner of Hyde Park at approximately 12pm on Saturday, head south through the capital down the Vauxhall Bridge Road and cross the River Thames en route to the US Embassy on Nine Elms Lane.