Pro-Palestine march: Police braced as hundreds of thousands of protesters to descend on London
March and speech must conclude at 5pm, police say, with threats of arrest for those straying from march route
Police are braced for hundreds of thousands of protesters to descend on London today at a pro-Palestine demonstration, as a senior Scotland Yard chief said officers will likely have to use force in the protest.
The latest pro-Palestine march in the capital is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted last month.
The Metropolitan Police has said exclusion zones will be imposed on Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and other relevant areas, banning those on the pro-Palestine march from these locations.
“I hope we don’t, but I think it’s likely you will see police having to use force to manage some of the situations that we have to deal with. And at times that might look messy,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.
Police will also have additional powers to search people for weapons amid fears right-wing groups could clash with pro-Palestine protesters. Counter-protesters will be allowed near the Cenotaph, police say.
The march’s route will take activists from the Marble Arch corner of Hyde Park at approximately 12pm on Saturday, head south through the capital down the Vauxhall Bridge Road and cross the River Thames en route to the US Embassy on Nine Elms Lane in opposition to US president Joe Biden’s unwavering support for the Israeli military’s response to the Hamas attacks.
Metropolitan Police urges activists to postpone demonstration over potential clash with Armistice Day services
Inside the most aggressive West Bank land grab in 50 years
Bel Trew visits villages in the occupied West Bank and hears harrowing tales of settler violence in which Palestinian families describe being forced from their homes – in what human rights groups say is the single biggest land grab since Israel captured the region in 1967:
The man in Israeli military uniform sliced off Mohamed’s clothes with a knife, urinated on him, and then, after relentlessly beating him, tried to rape him with a stick. He details the assault that took place in the village of Wadi al-Siq, about 20 miles northeast of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.
Israel revises death toll from Hamas attack to 1,200
The death toll from Hamas’s brutal attack on 7 October had been revised to around 1,200, down from a previous government estimate of 1,400, Israel’s foreign ministry has said.
“Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre,” spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a statement.
The figure was updated on Thursday, Mr Haiat said. He did not provide a reason for the revision.
The death count, which includes foreigners, “is not a final number. It [is] an updated estimate. It might change when [they] identify all the bodies,” Mr Haiat said.
Israeli media advocacy group says outlets’ denials of advance knowledge of Hamas attack are ‘adequate’
The executive director of Israeli media advocacy group HonestReporting has said he accepts as “adequate” denials by four major media organisations that they had no previous knowledge of the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel, adding he was “so relieved”.
Reuters, the Associated Press, CNN and The New York Times issued adamant denials after HonestReporting published an article on Thursday questioning whether Palestinian photojournalists had tipped off the four outlets, which had used their images.
HonestReporting’s Gil Hoffman told Reuters his organisation had not claimed to know that there had been any prior knowledge by the news groups of the Hamas attack.
“I was so relieved when all four of the media organisations said they didn’t have prior knowledge,” Mr Hoffman said. “We raised questions, we didn’t give answers,” he added. “I still very much think that the questions were legitimate and the answers were adequate from the media organisations themselves.”
Lost contact with staff at Al Shifa hospital, says MSF
The Canadian wing of Doctors Without Borders said it had lost contact with its medical staff at the Al Shifa hospital following an air strike.
“We are currently unable to contact any of our staff inside Al Shifa hospital. We are extremely concerned about the safety of patients and the medical staff,” the non-profit wrote in a post on X.
“Patients are still in the hospital, some in critical condition and unable to move, there are caretakers still inside the facility.
“We urgently reiterate our calls to stop the attacks against hospitals and for the protection of medical facilities, medical staff and patients.”
British journalist 'forced out of pub' over Palestinian flag
Journalist Ash Sarkar said she and her friends were forced out of a pub by men who were threatening them with violence for wearing a Palestinian scarf and carrying a Palestinian flag.
“Just been forced out of a pub by men threatening me and my friends with violence, and hurling abuse,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Staff were very apologetic about it, but the fact is the media and politicians have whipped up a frenzy of hate.”
She said one of the men threatening them had been “waving around a copy of the Evening Standard which had an image of a poppy at odds with a Palestinian flag”.
“When he saw my friends, he accused them of spitting in the face of people who fought for this country,” she said.“
Others joined in. There was also a distinct undertone of racism,” she added.
Macron urges Sunak and Biden to join calls for ceasefire
Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians, Emmanuel Macron has told the BBC in an interview published late on Friday.
The French president said there was “no justification” for the bombing and saying a ceasefire would benefit Israel.
He said that France “clearly condemns” the “terrorist” actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel’s right to protect itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing” in Gaza.
When asked if he wanted other leaders – including in the United Sates and Britain – to join his calls for a ceasefire, Macron said: “I hope they will.”
At least 35 Palestinian journalists killed in Israel’s war on Hamas
The last month of Israel’s invasion of Gaza has been the deadliest yet for journalists in more than 30 years.
Retaliatory strikes in the wake of Hamas attacks on 7 October have killed at least 35 Palestinian journalists and media workers, as of 10 November, marking the deadliest period for the press since the Committee to Protect Journalists began documenting the killing of journalists in 1992.
Within the past month, Gaza journalists have also reported violent threats, arrests and cyberattacks, while Israel’s ongoing bombardments have destroyed offices and homes, and food and water shortages and power and communications outages have compounded a growing humanitarian crisis in the region.
Alex Woodward reports.
Death toll in Gaza crosses 11,000
More than 11,070 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Another 2,650 people have been reported missing.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday that “far too many” Palestinians have died and suffered. While recent Israeli steps to try to minimise civilian harm are positive, he said, they are not enough.
Assistant secretary of state Barbara Leaf told American lawmakers this week that it was “very possible” the death toll was even higher than the Gaza health ministry’s tally.
At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began, Israeli officials said.
The foreign ministry had previously estimated the civilian death toll at 1,400, and gave no reason on Friday for the revision.
20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, says WHO
The World Health Organisation said that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital that stopped operations after a reported Israeli strike in the area. “If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza,” the UN humanitarian agency spokesperson, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva. More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began. In the south, they’re crowded into shelters with dwindling supplies of food and water as the war enters its second month.
