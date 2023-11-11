✕ Close Protesters scale Scottish Parliament to hang pro-Palestine banner: 'Stop arming Israel'

Police are braced for hundreds of thousands of protesters to descend on London today at a pro-Palestine demonstration, as a senior Scotland Yard chief said officers will likely have to use force in the protest.

The latest pro-Palestine march in the capital is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted last month.

The Metropolitan Police has said exclusion zones will be imposed on Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and other relevant areas, banning those on the pro-Palestine march from these locations.

“I hope we don’t, but I think it’s likely you will see police having to use force to manage some of the situations that we have to deal with. And at times that might look messy,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.

Police will also have additional powers to search people for weapons amid fears right-wing groups could clash with pro-Palestine protesters. Counter-protesters will be allowed near the Cenotaph, police say.