Pro-Palestine march: Police condemn ‘extreme’ right-wing protesters as force makes 126 arrests
Braverman blamed for ‘fanning flames of division’ by calling Palestine demonstration a ‘hate march’
Far-fight counter-protesters clash with police during pro-Palestine march
Far-right thugs hijacked Armistice Day to attack police at a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Saturday, leading to violent clashes with officers and dozens of arrests.
The Metropolitan Police condemned the “extreme violence” perpetrated by far-right groups as nine officers were injured preventing an “intoxicated, aggressive and confrontational” crowd from storming the Cenotaph.
Assistant commissioner Matt Twist added that a knife, baton and knuckle duster were among the weapons officers confiscated from groups of football hooligans. The Met confirmed that 126 people were arrested throughout the day.
It comes as Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf accused Suella Braverman of encouraging the far-right groups by “fanning the flames of division” and urged her to resign.
Meanwhile, Husam Zumlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, spoke movingly before hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine supporters at the march as he remembered those who “lost their lives in the war” and those who are “still falling today”.
“Today is a reminder that it is only once the guns fall silent that peace can be achieved,” he said. “This is why we are here today. To call for ceasefire.”
Beatings, threats at gunpoint and fleeing in terror: Inside the most aggressive West Bank land grab in 50 years
Bel Trew visits villages in the occupied West Bank and hears harrowing tales of settler violence in which Palestinian families describe being forced from their homes – in what human rights groups say is the single biggest land grab since Israel captured the region in 1967:
The man in Israeli military uniform sliced off Mohamed’s clothes with a knife, urinated on him, and then, after relentlessly beating him, tried to rape him with a stick. He details the assault that took place in the village of Wadi al-Siq, about 20 miles northeast of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.
Mohamed Mattar, 46, a Palestinian activist and humanitarian, had come to this Bedouin community to assist 30 Palestinian families that lived there. They appealed for help as attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank had surged and become dangerously violent in the aftermath of Hamas’s brutal attack in southern Israel on 7 October.
Inside the most aggressive West Bank land grab in more than 50 years
Bel Trew visits villages in the occupied West Bank and hears harrowing tales of settler violence in which Palestinian families describe being forced from their homes – in what human rights groups say is the single biggest land grab since Israel captured the region in 1967
Pro-Palestine protesters surround Michael Gove in Victoria Station
A group of pro-Palestine protesters surrounded Michael Gove shouting “shame on you!” as he was heading into Victoria Station after the Cenotaph ceremony on Saturday 11 November. In footage posted on X, the Levelling up secretary was seen walking through the station entrance as Palestinian flags were waved around him and demonstrators called “free Palestine”. Tension across the capital was on the rise after far-right groups clashed with police in London on the same day that around 300.000 protesters gathered to call for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.
The two-minute silence of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters was done to make a point
As the hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered from the US embassy, back across Vauxhall Bridge and all the way to Buckingham Palace just after 3pm on Saturday, a hush fell.
A cacophony of chants subsided as demonstrators were asked to use Armistice Day to remember the thousands who have died in Gaza over the past five weeks, many of whom are children.
Husam Zumlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, told those gathered that the march was “a reminder that it is only once the guns fall silent that peace can be achieved”.
“Today we remember those who lost their lives in war and we remember those who are still falling today,” he said.
The two-minute silence of pro-Palestinian protesters was done to make a point
Police put the number of pro-Palestine protesters in London at 300,000 while organisers claimed more than 500,000 had taken part, writes Tom Watling
Thousands to march in Paris against antisemitism
Tens and thousands of people are expected to march today in Paris against antisemitism amid a surge in antisemitic incidents across France.
Over 3,000 police and gendarmes will be deployed in Paris to maintain security at the “great civic march”, said interior minister Gerald Darmanin.
President Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the march condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism” in the country.
“A France where our Jewish citizens are afraid is not France,” he wrote in a letter published in Le Parisien.
“A France where French people are afraid because of their religion or their origin is not France.”
He added that Sunday’s “great civic march” should show France as “united behind its values, its universalism”.
However, the president said he would attend the march only “in my heart and in my thoughts”.
Far-right groups clash with police and throw projectiles in London
Footage shows far-right protesters clashing with police in Westminster as hundreds of thousands joined a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday 11 November.
A crowd of people, described by the Metropolitan Police as “counter-protestors”, were also seen clashing with officers and throwing projectiles on Saturday afternoon.
More here.
Far-right groups clash with police and throw projectiles during disorder in London
Footage shows far-right protesters clashing with police in Westminster as hundreds of thousands joined a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday 11 November. Pockets of disorder have been breaking out across the capital, including close to the Cenotaph. A crowd of people, described by the Metropolitan Police as “counter protestors”, were also seen clashing with officers and throwing projectiles on Saturday afternoon. “We are reviewing footage & identifying those involved in earlier disorder within the group detained on Bridge Street,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police read. “Those identified will be arrested and we will continue to use our powers under S60 and S60AA of the Public Order Act, to search for weapons and remove face coverings. “Two arrests have been made so far; one for assaulting a police officer and a second for possession of a controlled substance. The officer is being looked after by colleagues and both suspects are on route to custody at this time.”
Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire, says battle will continue with ‘full force’
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s battle to crush Hamas militants in Gaza will continue with “full force.”
A ceasefire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by the militants in Gaza were released, Mr Netanyahu said in a televised address.
He insisted that Gaza would be demilitarised after the war and Israel would retain security control of the Strip.“The war against (Hamas) is advancing with full force, and it has one goal, to win. There is no alternative to victory,” the prime minister said.
More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
About 2,700 people have been reported missing and are thought to be possibly trapped or dead under the rubble.
At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, Israeli officials said.
Israeli forces fired on people leaving Al Shifa hospital
People fleeing the besieged Al Shifa hospital in Gaza were shot at by Israeli forces, Doctors Without Borders claimed on Saturday.
"At the time of writing, our staff are witnessing people being shot at as they attempt to flee the Al-Shifa hospital,” the non-profit wrote.
“MSF urgently reiterates its calls to stop the attacks against hospitals, for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of medical facilities, medical staff and patients."
The World Health Organisation said it has lost communication with its staff inside the hospital, which is operating without electricity and has run out of fuel.
MedGlobal said its doctors and patients were trapped inside Al Shifa due to intense sniper fire even during the four-hour ceasefire window.
"Our staff are risking their lives to protect their patients, continuing to serve despite the grief of losing their own families and communities. The least the world can do is ensure their safe evacuation," said MedGlobal’s president Dr Zaher Sahloul.
Israel’s military has said they were in contact with local authorities in Gaza and was working with Al Shifa to evacuate patients.
“We are in contact with local authorities in Gaza, with the manager and others and assisting them and informing them where they can go in order to evacuate from the area, and we are also trying to coordinate the safe removal and transport of the remaining patients that are in the hospital,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN on Sunday.
Watch: Aerials of huge pro-Palestine march in London
Watch an aerial view over central London as a large pro-Palestine march takes place on Saturday 11 November.
Police were braced for hundreds of thousands of people descending on the capital for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Remembrance Day.
More here.
Watch: Aerials of huge pro-Palestine march in London on Remembrance Day
Watch an aerial view over central London as a large pro-Palestine march takes place on Saturday 11 November.
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down NYC’s Grand Central Station
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shut down New York’s Grand Central Station on Friday night as they called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The demonstrators carrying “Free Palestine” and “End the genocide” banners assembled at Colombus Circle at around 5pm before marching through Manhattan’s Midtown district, bringing traffic to a standstill.
The group then surrounded the New York Times building near Times Square, smearing the entrance with fake red paint to resemble blood, before making their way to Grand Central Station.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down NYC’s Grand Central Station
Six arrested as 2,000 demonstrators march through Manhattan calling for a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Israel says it struck ‘terror targets’ in Syria
The Israeli Defence Force said its fighter jets have carried out strikes on “terror infrastructure sites in Syria”.
The strikes were carried out in response to rockets fired several hours ago from Syria toward the Golan Heights.“
A short while ago, in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights yesterday, IDF fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria,” Israel’s military posted on Telegram.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies