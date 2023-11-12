✕ Close Far-fight counter-protesters clash with police during pro-Palestine march

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Far-right thugs hijacked Armistice Day to attack police at a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Saturday, leading to violent clashes with officers and dozens of arrests.

The Metropolitan Police condemned the “extreme violence” perpetrated by far-right groups as nine officers were injured preventing an “intoxicated, aggressive and confrontational” crowd from storming the Cenotaph.

Assistant commissioner Matt Twist added that a knife, baton and knuckle duster were among the weapons officers confiscated from groups of football hooligans. The Met confirmed that 126 people were arrested throughout the day.

It comes as Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf accused Suella Braverman of encouraging the far-right groups by “fanning the flames of division” and urged her to resign.

Meanwhile, Husam Zumlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, spoke movingly before hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine supporters at the march as he remembered those who “lost their lives in the war” and those who are “still falling today”.

“Today is a reminder that it is only once the guns fall silent that peace can be achieved,” he said. “This is why we are here today. To call for ceasefire.”