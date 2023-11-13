Pro-Palestine march: Braverman’s future hangs in balance as seven charged in Armistice Day violence
Prime minister could carry out a ‘ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see Braverman moved’
Far-fight counter-protesters clash with police during pro-Palestine march
The political future of Suella Braverman hangs in the balance after she was accused of stoking tensions at a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day. This comes as police charged seven people over disorder that mainly stemmed from far-right counter-protests.
Speculation is rife at Westminster that prime minister could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see Ms Braverman moved.
Meanwhile, the home secretary doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London’s streets are “being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” and hit out at “sick” chants and placards at Saturday’s march.
Her remarks on Sunday made little mention of far-right counter-protesters she has been accused of emboldening by previously speaking of pro-Palestinian “mobs” and police bias for allowing the rally to go ahead.
The Met Police said seven men have been charged with offences including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.Officers made 145 arrests – mostly counter-protesters – and nine officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd reaching the Cenotaph on Saturday.
GOP hopeful Chris Christie visits Israel, says the US must show solidarity in war against Hamas
Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday visited Israel, saying the US must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel in its war against the Hamas militant group.
Mr Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the 7 October rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders, wounded soldiers and families of Israeli hostages during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel.
“I came here because I wanted to see this for myself,” Mr Christie said during a tour of Kfar Azza, one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Hamas militants on 7 October. Israel says over 1,200 people were killed and 239 others are being held hostage in Gaza.
Jets buzzed overhead as Mr Christie toured the kibbutz alongside the speaker of Israel’s parliament, Amir Ohana.
Donning a flak jacket and flanked by an entourage of Israeli soldiers, Mr Christie made his way through homes with walls riddled by bullet holes and couches stained with blood. Over a month since the attack, many Kfar Azza houses are burnt-out and destroyed — structures left standing are scribbled with Arabic graffiti.
“To be able to walk through a neighborhood like this and see what was done to the people, to still be able to walk into one of these homes and smell the death still, a month later, is something that I think the American people need to know.”
Mr Christie, the 2024 race’s most vocal critic of former president, Donald J Trump, has cast himself as the only Republican willing to directly take him on. Mr Trump has not visited Israel during the current campaign cycle, though President Joe Biden has.
Biden’s early certitude on Israel gives way to the complexities and casualties of a brutal war
In the early days and hours after the horrific Hamas attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October, President Joe Biden spoke with stark declarations and unqualified support for the longtime US ally.
Now, a month on, that unambiguous backing has given way to the complexities and haunting casualties of the war, and the Biden administration is imploring Israel to rein in some of its tactics to ease civilian suffering in Gaza.
As condemnation of the conflict has grown around the world, stoking anti-Israel sentiment, the president is also confronting the limits of the US ability to direct the outcome — not only about the war, but what comes after it.
“There’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on October the 6th,” Mr Biden said three weeks after the attack. But even if Israel is successful in crippling or eradicating Hamas, there will also need to be a shift in Washington, where successive US administrations have sought to manage the Middle East conflict and where the political will has been lacking to devise ways to end it.
And yet the path forward is uncertain, at best. “It’s entirely unclear if there is a ‘morning after’,” said Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland. He noted this could be “an extended period of violence at a different scale for many, many months or years to come.”
“But if there is something possible, they can’t just put a plan on the table,” he added. “They have to take new American positions of their own, that are transformative, that are different, that are like something we have not seen.”
For news organisations, the flood of Gaza war video is proving to both illuminating and troubling
A camera livestreaming the skyline of Gaza City captures streaks of light. Dash-cam video from a car in Israel spots a killer coming into view. A satellite identifies tank tracks in the dirt, and a mall security camera catches the moment a bomb in Gaza detonates.
While journalists’ access to the war in Gaza is limited, a flood of video from all sorts of sources documents what is — and isn’t — going on.
At news organizations, sifting through material found online to determine what is real, and to unearth the sometimes unexpected clues that can be used to tie stories together, are increasingly important — and often emotionally overwhelming — jobs.
For news organizations, the flood of Gaza war video is proving both illuminating and troubling
In a war where journalist access is limited, there's a flood of video available online from the Israel-Hamas war
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital
Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza’s largest hospital rejected Israel‘s claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate yesterday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed urgent calls for a cease-fire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in the 7 October rampage that triggered the war.
A day after Mr Netanyahu said Israel was bringing its “full force” with the aim of ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza, residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling, including around Shifa Hospital. Israel, without providing evidence, has accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under the compound, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.
“They are outside, not far from the gates,” said Ahmed al-Boursh, a resident sheltering there.
The hospital’s last generator ran out of fuel on Saturday, leading to the deaths of three premature babies and four other patients, according to the health ministry. It said another 36 babies are at risk of dying.
Israel‘s military asserted it placed 300l (79 gallons) of fuel near Shifa overnight for an emergency generator powering incubators for premature babies and coordinated the delivery with hospital officials. But the military said Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.
A Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, disputed the account and also told Al Jazeera the fuel would not be enough to operate the generator an hour. “This is a mockery towards the patients and children,” Mr Al-Qidra said.
Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment
Israel offered to evacuate premature babies from major hospitals in northern Gaza, which remained under heavy bombardment yesterday.
Residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling overnight on Saturday which continued throughout the day, as Israel accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under al-Shifa hospital – without providing any evidence. The allegations were denied by Hamas as well as hospital staff.
Speaking from inside al-Shifa, where the Gaza health ministry says 1,500 patients remain, spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said Israeli fire was “terrorising medical officials and civilians alike”.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society also announced that the al-Quds hospital in Gaza is “out of service and no longer operational” due to power and fuel outages.
Israel offers to evacuate babies as major Gaza hospital under heavy bombardment
‘The only safe option to save these babies would be for Israel to cease its assault,’ health official says
Israel claims it offered fuel to besieged Gaza hospital, ‘lies’ says al-Shifa director
Israeli officials yesterday said they had offered fuel and evacuation assistance to Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, where operations were suspended Saturday amid dwindling fuel supplies and an alleged Israeli bombardment on the facility, the territory’s largest hospital. Health officials in Gaza deny receiving any assistance, while Israel denies besieging al-Shifa.
“We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from that hospital, and 100 or so have already been evacuated,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN.
“There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there rather than letting Hamas use it.”
Israel claims it offered evacuations and fuel to besieged Gaza hospital
Three babies have died as hospital suspends operation, according to Gaza health ministry
Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
The Liberal Democrats have come out in favour of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, adding to pressure on Sir Keir Starmer over his stance on the crisis.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey yesterday said that only an “immediate bilateral ceasefire” will resolve the conflict in the Middle East.
It comes ahead of an attempt by the SNP to use an amendment to the King’s Speech to force a Commons vote on Wednesday demanding a Gaza ceasefire.
Lib Dems call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
Sir Ed Davey’s demand for a ceasefire will add to pressure on Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer over his stance on the crisis.
US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria
The US military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and US officials.
It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.
In a statement, defense secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.
US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops
The Pentagon and U.S. officials say the U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility
Sunak pledges ‘hard-headed’ foreign policy that helps ‘shape the world’
Rishi Sunak will outline his vision for a “hard-headed” foreign policy approach that defends UK values from adversaries at a time for “moral clarity” as war rages in the Middle East and Ukraine.
The prime minister will speak of the UK’s desire to “shape the world” as he highlights his record on forging international partnerships on defence, trade and migration.
Mr Sunak, who has claimed he represents change from his Tory predecessors, will pledge to leave behind “past dogmas, assumptions and structures” in dealing with other nations, Downing Street said.
In a major foreign policy speech on Monday, he will tell international dignitaries and business leaders: “In these dangerous times, we’re not just defending a better vision of the future against those who would destroy it, we’re marshalling our expertise, our people and our alliances to bring that future into being.
Sunak pledges 'hard-headed' foreign policy that helps 'shape the world'
The Prime Minister will say it is a time for ‘moral clarity’ as war rages in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Sunak seeks clampdown on protests as pressure grows to sack Braverman
Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to strengthen the police’s hand on protests after violence on Armistice Day which some have blamed on Suella Braverman.
The home secretary’s political future hangs in the balance after she was accused of stoking tensions, with pressure mounting on the prime minister to sack her.
Speculation is rife at Westminster that he could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.
Mr Sunak is looking to tighten the laws to make it easier to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism, according to several newspapers.
He looks set to press Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s ugly scenes in London when he meets the police chief in the coming days.
He has said both far-right “thugs” and “those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing” must face “the full and swift force of the law”.
Ms Braverman meanwhile doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London’s streets are “being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” and hit out at “sick” chants and placards at Saturday’s march.
