The political future of Suella Braverman hangs in the balance after she was accused of stoking tensions at a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day. This comes as police charged seven people over disorder that mainly stemmed from far-right counter-protests.

Speculation is rife at Westminster that prime minister could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see Ms Braverman moved.

Meanwhile, the home secretary doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London’s streets are “being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism” and hit out at “sick” chants and placards at Saturday’s march.

Her remarks on Sunday made little mention of far-right counter-protesters she has been accused of emboldening by previously speaking of pro-Palestinian “mobs” and police bias for allowing the rally to go ahead.

The Met Police said seven men have been charged with offences including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.Officers made 145 arrests – mostly counter-protesters – and nine officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd reaching the Cenotaph on Saturday.