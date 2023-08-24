Probation worker subjected to monkey chants wins payout

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A probation worker who quit his job after he claimed the prison service “ignored” his complaints of being subjected to monkey chants and racial abuse by a colleague has won a payout.

Lloyd Odain, who worked as a contractor, complained to HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) in 2019 alleging he was racially abused at its offices in Reading, Berkshire.

But Mr Odain said he felt “ignored and isolated” and “nothing appeared to be done” when the offender was allowed to return to work in the same office following a “flawed investigation”.

The decision left Mr Odain with “no choice” but to leave the “job he enjoyed”, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Now, more than three years after his initial complaints, Mr Odain has received compensation after the probation service settled the case.

Mr Odain, in a statement issued on his behalf by the EHRC, said: “I feel grossly let down by the prison and probation service. I worked in the Reading office for many years in different roles and took pride in my job helping people who were struggling to find a path in life.

“After being subjected to monkey chants and other racist behaviour, I followed the correct processes in making a complaint. I felt ignored and isolated as nothing appeared to be done.

“I then found out that the person who had behaved so appallingly was back working in the building. The thought of dealing with more racism, and having no support, left me with no option but to give up the job I enjoyed and was good at.

“I have spent more than three years fighting for change so that others shouldn’t face what I faced. I hope that, by exposing the horrendous treatment I suffered, HMPPS learn lessons from this case.

“I am grateful to the Equality and Human Rights Commission and to my solicitors for their support. I couldn’t have continued fighting for so long without their help.”

The settlement, which was accepted before the final hearing, does not include an admission of liability or a commitment from HMPPS to review its policy around how contractors are treated.

But the EHRC said the monkey chants were not disputed by the probation service in the legal case, which instead focused on the liability of organisations to protect workers employed through third parties from harassment from other workers also employed through third parties.

EHRC chairwoman Kishwer Falkner added: “Everyone going to work should expect to feel safe from harm and no-one should suffer the shocking racism experienced by Mr Odain.

“Employers, third-party contractors and workers all benefit if any awful incidents like this are addressed quickly and appropriately by management.

“It is disappointing that, in this case, HM Prison and Probation Service chose to defend themselves on the basis of legal technicalities rather than to commit positively to protect and support their own staff. Racism is never acceptable.

“We hope the financial settlement will help Mr Odain move on from his experience. As Britain’s equality watchdog, we will continue to use our unique powers to help people like Mr Odain seek justice through initiatives like our fund for race discrimination cases.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been contacted for comment.