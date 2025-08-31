Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Protesters gather again at Epping asylum hotel

The Bell Hotel became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks.

George Lithgow
Sunday 31 August 2025 18:16 BST
Police and protesters outside the Bell Hotel (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police and protesters outside the Bell Hotel (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Protesters have again gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping.

They stood behind metal barriers across the road from the Bell Hotel, holding Union flags and waving at passing cars that sounded their horns.

Police officers watched on, with more waiting in vans in surrounding roads.

The Bell Hotel became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

Any protest must end by 8pm and must not block the road, Essex Police said.

The force has put a Section 60AA order in place giving officers the power to order the removal of face coverings.

A dispersal order, which covers the main high street and the area surrounding the Bell Hotel will be in place until 4am.

Somani Hotels, which owns the building, and the Home Office won a challenge against a High Court ruling which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there.

