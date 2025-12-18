Man charged over cross-border terror plot denied bail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in Northern Ireland charged with terror offences linked to a cross-border police investigation into a planned attack on a Galway mosque has been denied bail.

Connor Pollock, 38, from Croob Park, in Ballynahinch, Co Down, appeared via videolink from HMP Maghaberry for a bail hearing at the Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Pollock is charged with three offences under the UK Terrorism Act.

The charges relate to an alleged plot by a group styling itself as the Irish Defence Army (IDA) to attack the mosque and also target accommodation facilities used to house migrants.

The court heard there was a “15-point” plan for the proposed attack on the mosque, which also contained code names and specific roles for five members of an “active service unit” of the IDA.

Two men, including Pollock’s brother Garrett, have appeared before the courts in the Republic of Ireland charged in connection with the alleged planned attack.

In Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a member of the PSNI argued that Connor Pollock had sent messages showing affiliation to the IDA including “our oath” and “we exist”.

Opposing bail, the PSNI also said it believed Pollock had been contacted by his brother as part of a search for pipe bombs and firearms.

However, his defence lawyer said he held no strongly held political views and was trying to “ingratiate himself with his brother”.

In the bail proceedings, the PSNI detective constable outlined the circumstances of An Garda Siochana’s investigation into “extreme right-wing terrorism”.

She said gardai in the Republic of Ireland had arrested Pollock’s brother and another over their suspected involvement in the preparation of acts of terrorism, relating to a planned attack on a mosque.

Garrett Pollock, 35, with an address at Kilhorne Green, Annalong, Co Down, was charged in Ireland with two offences: possession of the components of three pipe-bomb type improvised explosive devices and four incendiary-type improvised explosive devices; and with possession of six litres of hydrogen peroxide.

Karolis Peckauskas, 38, of Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, was charged in Ireland with one offence of possession of six litres of hydrogen peroxide.

The PSNI said gardai had searched Garrett Pollock’s home address and found blast incendiaries and components of pipe bombs declared to be viable, as well as further IDA-related documentation, documents on how to manufacture improvised explosives and the “15-point attack plan” for the mosque.

The court heard they also found a note of responsibility seemingly prepared in advance of the proposed attack.

Connor Pollock is accused of possessing documents or records likely to be of use to terrorists.

According to the charge sheet document, that count relates to a “claim of responsibility by the Irish Defence Army for the burning of a mosque and a threat of future violence against persons or places connected to the provision of facilities for migrants, and Warning Notices to persons connected to the provision of accommodation for migrants”.

He is also charged with withholding information which might prevent an act of terrorism, specifically a “terrorist attack on a mosque by persons identifying themselves as the Irish Defence Army”.

Pollock is also charged with possession of an article for use in terrorism, namely a Galaxy Samsung phone.

The court heard, on Thursday, that police were “strongly opposing bail”.

A detective constable told the court that Pollock was arrested on December 9 and his phones were seized by the PSNI and it is “believed he holds the same anti-immigration ideology as his brother”.

Most of the evidence against him comes largely from his phones.

The detective constable told the court that police believe he supports IDA ideology, and that he had sight and possession of the claim of responsibility on his phone – which he sent to his partner in two different parts on October 24.

The court heard this was accompanied with messages that indicates his “clear prior knowledge” of the planned attack.

She said there were further messages to his partner which showed affiliation to the IDA, including “our oath”, “we exist”, and “this is our attack”.

The court heard that Garrett Pollock sent a voice message on the Signal app stating his brother could source pipe bombs and firearms, before calling Connor Pollock on WhatsApp for two minutes and nine seconds, and sending a further message stating: “Just spoken to my brother, who will get prices”.

The police said the defendant had denied involvement in acquiring firearms for the organisation.

The detective constable said the investigation was “still live” and “at an early stage”, with “one arrest outstanding” against an “active service unit” of the IDA which one document showed five members with codenames.

Connor Pollock’s defence argued there was a “lot of conjecture and speculation” in the objection to bail, adding that his client was not charged in relation to the intended attack nor possession of explosives and was suitable for bail.

He said his property had been searched and no right-wing paraphernalia nor explosives had been found.

He said there was no evidence he had contacted any other member of the IDA other than his brother.

He said Pollock had not drafted either of the IDA documents and that police did not suggest in any way that he assisted the organisation in preparation of the attack.

He said the case “amounts to an expression of ill-informed views”, and that Pollock was a middle-aged man living with his mother and “trying to ingratiate himself with his brother”.

“In truth, this is a man devoid of any strongly held political views”.

However, the judge said the prosecution case that this was a dangerous organisation preparing to carry out attacks had “traction with the court”, as did the belief that not every suspect was within the grasp of authorities.

He denied bail stating that he had been persuaded by the fact the investigation was at an early stage and there were realistic steps to be taken in the immediate future that could be “frustrated by a willing friend, if he’s only a friend”.

He said Pollock’s messages seemed to import he was a “little more than simply a bystander”.

He was remanded until January 15.

Connor Pollock was arrested on December 9 in Ballynahinch. Two other people were detained on the same day in connection with the cross-border probe.

A 40-year-old woman arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, was released pending a report to prosecutors.

A 48-year-old man arrested in Kilkeel, Co Down, was released following questioning.

Last week, a man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Siochana in Co Laois as part of its investigation and was later released without charge.