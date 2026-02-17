Inquest told officer crawled through tunnel in search for Noah Donohoe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former police inspector has told the inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe how he crawled through an underground storm drain tunnel system as part of efforts to find the missing schoolboy.

The retired officer said he believed the tunnels would have been a “very challenging place to survive if you were naked”.

The inquest at Belfast Coroner’s Court, which is being heard with a jury, is now in its fourth week.

Noah, a pupil of St Malachy’s College, was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was drowning.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, attended the hearing on Tuesday.

A series of witness statements from retired inspector Menary, who previously managed the PSNI hazardous environment search (HES) team, was read to the jury.

Mr Menary told the inquest he had attended Northwood Linear Park in north Belfast on March 24, three days after Noah had gone missing.

The former inspector said in the park there were “hundreds of local residents in quite an agitated state” due to the disappearance of Noah.

He said it took more than an hour to clear the park so police could begin an inspection of the storm drain tunnel system.

Mr Menary said the HES team searched above ground in Linear Park and below ground in the tunnels.

He said it quickly became apparent the “schematics” provided by the Department for Infrastructure about the water network system “did not match what we were finding on the ground”.

The ex-officer said: “A number of entry points to the storm drain tunnel could not be found and appeared to have been landscaped or tarred over during the most recent improvement works in the park.”

Mr Menary said cameras were sent into the tunnels first, but he then had to enter the tunnel himself due to obstructions.

He said by the end of June 24 the team had confirmed that Noah was not in the non-tidal stretch of tunnel which had been searched.

He said Noah’s name had been shouted while he was in the tunnel, but there was no response.

Mr Menary said the search had resumed on Thursday, but had to be suspended due to rising tides.

He said: “What is now clear is that the search on the Thursday almost got to the point where Noah was found, but that it had to cease due to a rising tide.”

The retired officer said he was not personally involved in the search on subsequent days.

His statement added: “I believe it would be a very challenging place to survive if you were naked.”

He also said that the search was at that point looking for evidence that Noah may have been in the tunnel at some point, but it was “not a rescue operation”.

Mr Menary said the team did not have access to a drone at the time.

He said: “I do not believe any other police force would have had a drone capable of deployment underground at the relevant time.

“At no point did I consider that we had an equipment deficit or that our search was hampered or would have been better with different equipment.”