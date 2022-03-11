The wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of England football players will stay on a luxury yacht during the Qatar World Cup - where they can avoid the country's strict laws on alcohol, according to reports.

The other halves of stars including captain Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling are said to have turned down offers of a number of apartments and studios made available to the team's travelling party.

Qatar is a majority Muslim and conservative country and while alcohol is not illegal, it is a crime to be drunk in public.

Drinkers can buy their alcohol of choice from licensed hotels, restaurants, bars and the rules around consuming alcohol are expected to be relaxed as thousands of football fans from around the world travel to Qatar for football's biggest competition, which kicks off in November.

It is taking place one year later than first scheduled due to the Covid pandemic, which forced countries around the world into strict lockdowns.

The World Cup usually takes place during the summer months but has been moved to autumn this year to protect players and fans against Qatar's searing summer heat, when the temperature routinely rises above 40C.

Partners of the England squad, from left: Kieran Trippier’s wife, Charlotte; Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan Davison; Harry Maguire’s fiancée, Fern Hawkins; Kyle Walker’s fiancée, Annie Kilner; Luke Shaw’s girlfriend, Anouska Santos (Instagram/Megan Davison)

According to the Daily Mail, FIFA contacted the England camp with a number of accommodation options but the quality was not up to scratch. The WAGS will instead stay on luxury vessels and yachts, which will be moored close to Qatar’s capital Doha.

The main reason for the move was that the rooms available on the boats were considered much more comfortable, although the ability to unwind with a drink — and potentially crack open the celebratory champagne — has come as a welcome bonus, the Mail said.

The England players themselves are set to stay at the five-star Souq Al Wakra beach resort, built in 2015 specifically for the World Cup.

The training camp, around 10 miles south of Doha, will not serve any alcohol.

Manager Gareth Southgate is said to have wanted a relaxed beach base similar to the one the team stayed at in St Petersburg during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the team was knocked out by Croatia in the semi-final.