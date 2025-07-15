Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla has been made an honorary freeman and liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers in recognition of her work to promote literacy and reading.

Camilla, who is known for her love of books, was presented with the company’s traditional livery gown by the Master, Doug Wills, at a historic ceremony at Stationers’ Hall in London.

Asked to be formal witnesses at the ceremony were Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary, the head of the Navy First Sea Lord Gwyn Jenkins and The Independent’s editor-in-chief Geordie Greig, representing the media.

The Stationers’ company dates back to 1403 and brings together those who work in the paper, print, publishing, broadcasting and online media industries.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla' signs the book after after being installed as an Honorary Freeman and Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers, at Stationers' Hall, London, in recognition of her service to literacy ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

The Queen founded The Queen’s Reading Room – previously The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room – a charity celebrating literature and encouraging people to read more widely.

As part of the coronation celebrations last year, she also launched the Coronation Libraries project to create new school libraries and transform existing ones.

During her visit to the Stationers, the Queen was shown the company’s copyright registers dating back to 1557. This included the 1623 entry recording the right to print the works of William Shakespeare, now known as the First Folio.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla is installed as an Honorary Freeman and Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers, at Stationers' Hall, London ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

After the ceremony with Wills - editor emeritus of the Evening Standard and The Independent - Camilla toured the hall, and met Matt Stockl, a former apprentice of The Queen’s Royal Bindery Apprenticeship Scheme at Windsor Castle, which was launched in partnership with the Stationers’ Company to help preserve traditional bookbinding skills.

Mr Stockl had been commissioned to bind A Shakespearean Botanical, written by Stationer Margaret Willes, which was presented to the Queen by Zachary Welsh, a pupil from Leigh Stationers’ Primary Academy.

The Queen spoke to organisers and past winners of the Shine School Media Awards, which celebrate pupil-led magazines, newspapers and digital publications.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla's signature on official documents ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

Abbianca Makoni, who began her media career through an editorial apprenticeship supported by the Stationers’ Company, told the Queen how those early opportunities had helped her build a thriving career.

“It was wonderful to be introduced to the Queen. I was thrilled to tell her about my journey into journalism, which began with an apprenticeship made possible by the Stationers’ Company,” she said.

“Their work shows how investing in young people can create lasting impact.”

Camilla joined members and corporate members of the Stationers’ Company at a reception in the Hall’s garden before departing, where she learned more about the foundation’s charitable work in education and welfare.

She left to a rousing round of three cheers led by staff, members and friends of the company.