Queen made honorary freeman and liveryman of stationers and newspapers for dedication to literacy
Queen Camilla wore a historic livery gown as she met young journalists and students backed by Stationers’ charity
Queen Camilla has been made an honorary freeman and liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers in recognition of her work to promote literacy and reading.
Camilla, who is known for her love of books, was presented with the company’s traditional livery gown by the Master, Doug Wills, at a historic ceremony at Stationers’ Hall in London.
Asked to be formal witnesses at the ceremony were Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary, the head of the Navy First Sea Lord Gwyn Jenkins and The Independent’s editor-in-chief Geordie Greig, representing the media.
The Stationers’ company dates back to 1403 and brings together those who work in the paper, print, publishing, broadcasting and online media industries.
The Queen founded The Queen’s Reading Room – previously The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room – a charity celebrating literature and encouraging people to read more widely.
As part of the coronation celebrations last year, she also launched the Coronation Libraries project to create new school libraries and transform existing ones.
During her visit to the Stationers, the Queen was shown the company’s copyright registers dating back to 1557. This included the 1623 entry recording the right to print the works of William Shakespeare, now known as the First Folio.
After the ceremony with Wills - editor emeritus of the Evening Standard and The Independent - Camilla toured the hall, and met Matt Stockl, a former apprentice of The Queen’s Royal Bindery Apprenticeship Scheme at Windsor Castle, which was launched in partnership with the Stationers’ Company to help preserve traditional bookbinding skills.
Mr Stockl had been commissioned to bind A Shakespearean Botanical, written by Stationer Margaret Willes, which was presented to the Queen by Zachary Welsh, a pupil from Leigh Stationers’ Primary Academy.
The Queen spoke to organisers and past winners of the Shine School Media Awards, which celebrate pupil-led magazines, newspapers and digital publications.
Abbianca Makoni, who began her media career through an editorial apprenticeship supported by the Stationers’ Company, told the Queen how those early opportunities had helped her build a thriving career.
“It was wonderful to be introduced to the Queen. I was thrilled to tell her about my journey into journalism, which began with an apprenticeship made possible by the Stationers’ Company,” she said.
“Their work shows how investing in young people can create lasting impact.”
Camilla joined members and corporate members of the Stationers’ Company at a reception in the Hall’s garden before departing, where she learned more about the foundation’s charitable work in education and welfare.
She left to a rousing round of three cheers led by staff, members and friends of the company.
