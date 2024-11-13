Royal news - live: Queen Camilla health update given as Palace confirm she will miss scheduled event
Camilla will attend a Booker Prize reception on Tuesday but will miss Gladiator II premiere the next day
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection but will miss the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery, a royal source said.
Camilla missed the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as well as Remembrance Sunday as she recovered from the illness.
On Tuesday, she will attend a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House but will meet guests for a shorter period than planned.
The changes to her diary are understood to have been made to protect and prioritise her continued recovery, with royal doctors keen to prevent any setback from a nasty seasonal illness.
Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton and Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon are among those set to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle.
Dame Imelda, who portrayed Dolores Umbridge in the fantasy series, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown, will receive her title for services to drama and charity on Tuesday.
Le Bon, whose hit songs include Rio and Hungry Like The Wolf, said he was “thrilled” to be made an MBE for his services to music and charity.
It’s time for the royal family to come clean on their finances
It’s time for the royal family to come clean on their finances
An investigation has revealed that the King and Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals with the NHS, schools and the armed forces worth millions of pounds. It is time for much greater transparency about the royal family’s staggering wealth, writes Alan Rusbridger
What Donald Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid US visa row
What Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid visa row
Trump has personally commented on Prince Harry’s US visa application
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
Queen to attend Booker Prize reception
The Queen is attending a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, but will meet guests for a shorter period than planned.
Camilla will also still attend a Palace reception with the King on Wednesday to celebrate the TV and film industry, but she is not expected to be present for the entirety of the engagement.
She has also pulled out attending the star-studded Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday evening. The changes to her diary are understood to have been made to protect and prioritise her continued recovery, with royal doctors keen to prevent any setback from a nasty seasonal illness.
Queen Camilla to return to public duties
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection but will miss the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery, a royal source said.
Camilla missed the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as well as Remembrance Sunday as she recovered from the illness.
Queen opens up on tearful turning point that sparked domestic abuse campaigning
Queen opens up on tearful turning point that sparked domestic abuse campaigning
Queen Camilla issued a heartfelt statement on the tearful turning point that prompted her to campaign for domestic abuse awareness. Her Majesty was joined by Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her estranged husband in 2010, in her new ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors. The pair first met at a SafeLives' Survivors Meeting in 2016. "I tried to put myself in your shoes and thought to myself, What if it had been my daughter?" Camilla told Parkes. "My reaction, I'm afraid, was to cry."
Beloved Harry Potter star and Duran Duran rocker to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle
The beloved Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton and Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon are among those set to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle.
Dame Imelda, who portrayed Dolores Umbridge in the fantasy series, as well as portrayed the late Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown, will receive her title for services to drama and charity on Tuesday.
Le Bon, whose hit songs include Rio and Hungry Like The Wolf, said he was “thrilled” to be made an MBE for his services to music and charity.
A list of Honours, recognising outstanding achievements, personal bravery and services to the UK and British Overseas Territories, is published twice a year by the Cabinet Office.
The presentation of the award insignia - or medals - however, happens at Investitures all throughout the year.
Health crises and conspiracy theories: How 2024 became Prince William’s ‘annus horribilis’
William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.
Both his father, King Charles and his wife, Kate, were diagnosed with cancer this year - putting considerable strain on the royals both mentally and physically.
As he attended the awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, William was asked to reflect on the year as it comes to a close by reporters, in which he said: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
He added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments