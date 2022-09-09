Queen death - latest: King Charles leads tributes as Britain begins period of mourning
Charles III succeeds Queen, who passed away in Balmoral, Scotland, after 70-year reign
King Charles is leading tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, as Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.
Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt responses after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96. Ms Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen on Tuesday, called her “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.
The Queen reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.
Her son, Charles, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation. He will travel from Balmoral, where his mother died, to London on Friday before formally taking the throne on Saturday.
US president Joe Biden travelled to sign a book of condolences at the British High Commission in Washington, DC. He said in a statement that the Queen was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who “helped make our relationship special”.
Royal family’s website updated to list Charles as King, Camilla as Queen Consort
The royal family‘s official website has been updated to list Charles as the new King and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, just hours after the Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Charles, the eldest son of the Queen and formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation’s monarch upon his mother’s passing.
He is likely to be formally proclaimed King at an accession council on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London.
However, the website already lists Charles as King, with his wife Camilla officially listed as queen consort.
Read the full story here:
Royal family’s website updated to list Charles as King and Camilla as Queen Consort
Charles is expected to be formally proclaimed King at an accession council on Saturday
Xi Jinping sends condolences on Queen’s death - state media
Chinese president Xi Jinping has offered “sincere sympathies” to British King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, state media reported today.
“Xi Jinping, representing the Chinese government and the Chinese people, as well as in his own name, expresses deep condolences,” a statement from Beijing read, adding: “Her passing is a great loss to the British people.”
Japan PM Fumio Kishida pays tribute: ‘Great loss to international community’
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the loss of Queen Elizabeth II is not just a loss for Britain but also for the international community as took to Twitter on Friday morning to pay his condolences.
“On the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom,” Mr Kishida said.
He added: “The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community. Japan’s thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the British people overcome this deepest sadness.”
Elton John pays tribute to Queen: ‘Glad she’s at peace'
Legendary singer Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday night as he performed at his final concert in Toronto, and said he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone.
“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” Sir Elton said.
The singer-songwriter said: “I’m 75 and she been with with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace.
“I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard,” said Sir Elton, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana.
Prince Charles also anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year.
He went on to perform his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
Brazil announces declares three days of mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II
The Brazil government announced three days of mourning on Thursday following the Queen’s death.
“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting on the date of publication of this decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the decree states.
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro shared a statement remembering the Queen and her “model of leadership, humbleness and love for her nation”.
“’When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future’,” he said.
“With these noble words, Elizabeth II demonstrated why she was not only the Queen of the British people, but a Queen for us all.”
Announcing that he has signed a decree on official mourning, Mr Bolsonaro said: “It is with great sorrow and emotion that Brazil received the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and unique women, whose model of leadership, humbleness and love for her nation will remain an inspiration to all of us until the end of time.”
Ireland’s president and premier pay tribute to the Queen
Irish president Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as “a remarkable friend of Ireland” after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
Irish premier Micheal Martin said that the Queen’s wisdom and experience were “truly unique”.
Mr Martin conveyed his “deepest sympathy” to King Charles III, the royal family, the UK government and the British people on behalf of the Irish government.
The former Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
Read the full story here:
Ireland’s president and premier pay tribute to the Queen
Members of the Irish government remember the importance of the Queen’s “watershed” visit to Ireland in 2011.
Malcolm Turnbull mourns queen’s death: ‘End of an era’
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull came close to tears on Friday as he paid his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and hoped for an equally dedicated and selfless future leadership.
“It’s the end of an era and let’s hope that the future, after the queen‘s passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown,” said Mr Turnbull, who led a failed campaign to install an Australian president to replace the British monarch in 1999.
Mr Turnbull recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed in a dreary state in the wake of news of the Queen‘s failing health from Buckingham Palace.
“I took the portrait of the Queen out and set it up and we just thought, ‘What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,”’ Mr Turnbull said.
He served as Australia’s prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the Queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip.
Jamaica declares 12 days of mourning
Commonwealth member Jamaica will observe 12 days of mourning after the death of the Queen, up to and including Monday 19 September.
The Jamaican national flag will be flown at half mast on all public buildings in the country throughout this period.
Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, issued a lengthy statement remembering the Queen as “a close friend of Jamaica” and how she visited the country on royal tours every decade up until the 2000s.
“As we reflect on the life and service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can all agree that she was a portrait of dignity in how she conducted the affairs of State and remains an exemplar in leadership,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Her grace, elegance and humility will be remembered throughout ages.”
Charles to be formally proclaimed King on Saturday
The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.
Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James's Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.
It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.
Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch.
But with the number of privy counsellors - who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians - now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place.
Just 200 will be summoned, and those cut will be asked to enter an annual ballot for a few remaining seats, with the decision prompting a row over the lack of consultation and the loss of the key duty, the Telegraph previously reported.
‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen
Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”.
The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
Aisha Rimi has the full story:
‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen
‘I will miss her more than words can express,’ says Sarah Ferguson
