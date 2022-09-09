✕ Close Related video: Queen mourns her late husband, Prince Philip, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2021

King Charles is leading tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, as Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.

Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt responses after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96. Ms Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen on Tuesday, called her “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.

The Queen reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.

Her son, Charles, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation. He will travel from Balmoral, where his mother died, to London on Friday before formally taking the throne on Saturday.

US president Joe Biden travelled to sign a book of condolences at the British High Commission in Washington, DC. He said in a statement that the Queen was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who “helped make our relationship special”.