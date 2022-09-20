✕ Close Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.

King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” said Buckingham Palace.

During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of mourning.

The Queen was laid to rest at the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI, the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret.

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders – attended the funeral service at the 1,269-year-old abbey while thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.