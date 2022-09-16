Queen funeral - latest: Queue continues to grow with eight-hour wait to see coffin
The Prince and Princess of Wales looked at flowers and tributes at Sandringham estate on Thursday
The queue to see the Queen’s coffin now stretches almost five miles and is now more than eight-hours long.
Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey.
King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.
Over in Sandringham, Prince William spoke to members of the public who had come to pay tribute to his grandmother.
He told them that taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.
Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The King and Camilla will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.
He will later hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.
Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to host faith leaders in the Bow Room.
Report:
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
Charles will visit Wales to meet First Minister Mark Drakeford and receive condolences before later leading a family vigil over the Queen’s coffin.
King Charles III returns to wales for first visit since becoming monarch
The King and the Queen Consort will visit Wales for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Charles will return to the country this morning as its monarch after serving for 64 years as the Prince of Wales.
Heading to Cardiff, the nation’s capital, the royal couple will journey first to Llandaff Cathedral, then to the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, and lastly on to Cardiff Castle.
Members of the public have been invited to line the routes to all three locations, with people also allowed entry to Cardiff Castle on a first come, first served basis.
It will be the last destination on the tour of nations they embarked on after Charles’s proclamation as King, travelling more than 1,500 miles around the UK in his first week on the throne.
As Charles sets foot on Welsh soil, after landing near the cathedral, a gun salute will be fired by the reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery at Cardiff Castle.
Read more in this report:
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch
People have been invited to line the streets of Cardiff to greet the new King and the Queen Consort.
What will happen today?
Today marks D-Day+ 7 in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place today
Wales visit:
King Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
The couple will then go to the Welsh Parliament where they will receive condolences and meet members of the Senedd.
From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by the Welsh government.
A protest against the monarchy is expected to take place outside the castle.
Faith reception:
On his return to Buckingham Palace, the King will host faith leaders in the Bow Room.
Forces visit:
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the state funeral of the Queen.
Lying in state:
The lying in state continues. From 7.30pm, the Vigil of the Princes takes place at Westminster Hall, carried out by Queen’s four children.
Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London
Mourners waiting to see the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall face the prospect of showers today in a queue nearly five miles long.
The Met Office said the early hours will be “mostly dry with clear spells with the odd isolated shower remaining possible near the east coast”.
Light winds are also expected, and it could feel chilly under prolonged clear periods and mild where cloud persists with minimum temperatures of 7C.
The queue, which started forming on Monday, is now 4.9 miles long and the estimated wait time is eight-and-a-half hours, with the back of the line reaching Southwark Park.
The government has warned people to dress for all weather, and for them to come equipped with food and drink to consume while they wait.
Meanwhile, the King will also make his first visit to Wales as monarch today, and will be greeted with bright skies, with much of the UK expecting sunny spells.
Highs will be around 18C and a report on the Met Office website said there would be “plenty of bright sunshine” but it could “feel quite cool in brisk northerly winds”.
But the Met Office has forecast a possibility of a “few morning showers”, some of which could turn heavy in the north and east.
Prince Harry set to wear military uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold coffin vigil
Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil with his cousins beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.
The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.
Prince Harry set to wear military uniform at Queen vigil
Duke of Sussex served in army for a decade
Queen is an ‘inspiration to entire world’, says tourist
A Canadian tourist who saw the Queen lying in state has called her an “inspiration to the entire world”.
Pesach Neussbaum, a retired entrepreneur from Montreal, joined the queue on Thursday afternoon.
“I was thinking that even if I did not get there to Westminster, and it turned out to be too far for me to walk, that I was still paying my last respects to the Queen,” he said.
“I just continued for five-and-a-half hours and to see it through makes me feel fulfilled.
“My wife Shari - who is back in Canada - is the biggest fan of Queen Elizabeth. I figured that if my wife were here, she would want me to continue.
“The Queen is an inspiration not just to myself but the entire world.”
UN secretary general praises Queen
The Queen’s death leaves a void that will be “impossible to fill”, the UN secretary general has said.
Speaking in New York, Antonio Guterres said: “For seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II transcended her role to connect at the most human level with everyone she met – world leaders and ordinary people alike.
“And for that, she was among the most respected and loved global leaders of our age.
“Queen Elizabeth’s passing leaves a vacuum that will be impossible to fill.”
John Lydon says it’s ‘tasteless’ if Sex Pistols benefit from the death of Queen Elizabeth II
John Lydon, more commonly known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, has announced he would like to “distance himself” from what he describes as his former bandmates’ attempts to “cash in” on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
However, other members of the Sex Pistols have called his statement “baffling”, saying they do not know what Lydon is referring to.
John Lydon says it’s ‘tasteless’ if Sex Pistols benefit from Queen’s death
Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, wrote the lyrics for 1977 punk hit ‘God Save the Queen’
From Charlene to Leticia: A who’s who of other European royals attending the Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be attended by some of Europe’s most famous royalty.
Here’s a list of all the European royals who have confirmed their attendance so far:
From Charlene to Leticia: Which European royals are attending the Queen’s funeral?
The Queen’s state funeral is expected to be attended by royals throughout Europe
Queen’s funeral to be ‘biggest’ ever diplomatic event in UK
The Queen’s state funeral will be the “biggest” occasion the diplomatic service has ever seen, the UK’s former top diplomat has said.
Simon McDonald to the BBC: “Never have so many heads of state and government come to London for one event, for one day.”
World leaders including US president Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron will attend the service on Monday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies