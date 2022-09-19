✕ Close Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

Britain will today say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – the country’s monarch who ruled for 70 years.

The State Funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony that will see Her Majesty’s coffin transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at the Abbey, with presidents, prime ministers among the 2,000-strong congregation.

Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London, as millions more watch the televised service around the world.

The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday. The hall will be closed to visitors still in the queue at 6.30am and will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony at 11am.

On Sunday night, it was confirmed by the order of service that the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend the historic event.