Queen news – live: Charles and William travel to Balmoral amid concern for monarch
Queen Elizabeth II’s children travel to be by her side at Scottish residence where she remains under medical supervision
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge is also on his way.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The Queen‘s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.
House of Lords send best wishes to Queen
Health minister Lord Kamall said the thoughts of all those in the House of Lords were with the Queen and royal family after the news about concerns over her health.
He said in the upper chamber: "I'm sure that all noble lords will be concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace about concerns over the health of Her Majesty.
"I'm sure that the thoughts of all noble lords are with Her Majesty and her family at this time."
The latest as Queen’s children rush to be by her side
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral - with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears for the nation's longest-reigning monarch.
Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm today, saying doctors were concerned for the Queen's health.
They said the head of state was comfortable and royal physicians had recommended she should stay under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen's Scottish Highlands home.
The Queen's four children - Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite their long-running troubles with the monarchy, are also travelling to Scotland after cancelling plans to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening on the last day of their mini European tour.
The Duchess of Cambridge remains in Windsor to take care of her and William's children, who had their first full day at their new school today.
Former Labour PM Tony Blair ‘deeply concerned’ about Queen’s health
Former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair said he was "deeply concerned" by the news about the Queen's health.
"It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace," Sir Tony said in a statement posted to Twitter.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time."
‘It’s sad to hear,’ say friends visiting UK
Tourist Carole Moore, who is visiting the UK with her friend Pearl Cotton, said it was “sad to hear” the news about the Queen’s health .
Speaking to Independent reporter Thomas Kingsley outside Buckingham Palace, she said: “We just heard the news as we arrived - it's sad. I’m originally from the Caribbean.
“We got independence from Britain so the Queen is very much part of our history.
“We saw her on TV last night and we saw how frail she looked but it’s sad to hear things are so advanced.
“We’re touring the British aisles so it will be interesting to see her impact
Buckingham Palace’s statement suggests ‘something serious going on’, says former royal correspondent
Former BBC royal correspondent has suggested the wording of Buckingham Palace’s statement indicates there is “something serious going on”.
Richard Sumner told BBC News: “The whole policy of the palace has always been understatement and I’ve always suspected that possibly there was more than a mobility problem concerned here.”
He added: “Hopefully this is a passing storm that can be overcome but I think that judging from the careful wording of the palace something serious is possibly going on here.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more details:
Prince Harry and Meghan head to Balmoral amid monarch health fears
Prince Charles is now with Her Majesty
‘Americans would be shocked at the news,’ say honeymooners outside Buckingham Palace
Crowds have begun gathering outside Buckingham Palace, where there is also a large media presence.
Our reporter Thomas Kingsley is down at the scene this afternoon.
He spoke to Neil Patel and Kelly Powers from Dallas, Texas, who are in the UK on their honeymoon and were touring the palace when they heard the news.
“It’s kind of strange being here to hear about it,” they said.
“It’s quite sad. It’s unique in that we’re travelling here. We were inside the palace on the tour when we get the notification on our phone - it’s quite an eerie feeling - but we’re still trying to take in the sites and stay positive.
“I don’t think anyone else knew in our tour group knew.
“Americans would be shocked at the news because the monarchy is a novelty in America.
“When’s there’s a royal wedding , a new baby it’s always news in the states.”
Dozens of well-wishers gather outside Balmoral Castle
Dozens of people have gathered outside the Queen’s royal residence in Balmoral, Scotland, after Buckingham Palace announced doctors were concerned for the monarch’s health.
It has been recommended that she should remain under medical supervision and family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry and Meghan, have travelled to Scotland.
Harry and Meghan travelling to Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Harry and Meghan were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London this evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland”, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Cambridge children are staying in Windsor
The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.
The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.
However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.
