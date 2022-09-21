Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles in Balmoral for week of private mourning
King Charles not expected to carry out any official engagements for seven days
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral
King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.
The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this time
It comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of living crisis.
Michelle Donelan said its full cost was still not known but suggested taxpayers believe it was money “well spent”.
King Charles plans to have a slimmed-down coronation ceremony as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis, it has been reported.
A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent and the large amount of planning involved suggest the ceremony will be at least several months away – possibly next spring.
The government has made no plans so far, Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, said on Tuesday.
Pressed on LBC as to whether the coronation should be scaled down in light of the precarious economic circumstances, Ms Donelan said: “We will be considering everything, but we haven’t made these decisions yet.”
The King, however, is reportedly keen to demonstrate his understanding of the problems facing ordinary members of the public by holding a relatively modest ceremony.
My colleague Liam James reports:
Man accused of trying to grab Queen’s coffin ‘did not believe she was dead’
A man who appeared to approach the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday night did not believe she was dead, a court has heard.
Muhammad Khan, 28, allegedly left the queue while the monarch was lying in state as the live feed briefly cut away.
Mr Khan was arrested and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts under the Public Order Act.
More on the story here:
King Charles plans to have a slimmed-down coronation ceremony as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis, it has been reported.
A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent and the large amount of planning involved suggest the ceremony will be at least several months away – possibly next spring.
Read the full story:
Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone
The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried.
The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.
The stone, which is new, has replaced the black stone slab set into the floor which had featured the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering.
How the Queen’s orb, crown and sceptre were kept safe
Symbols of the monarchy that adorned the Queen’s coffin before her burial were fixed in place to avoid any unfortunate incidents in a long series of processions.
The Imperial State Crown, Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre stayed with the Queen from her coronation until moments before her coffin was lowered into the ground in St George’s Chapel on Monday.
The royal relics, which are usually kept in the Tower of London, were placed on top of Her Majesty’s coffin for her lying-in-state, travelling from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey then on to Windsor.
Viewers of the funeral were puzzled by how the trio of objects, one of which is spherical, stayed in place throughout the journey.
Read more below:
Who waited in line for the Queen?
Celebrities joined the thousands of people who spent hours patiently standing in the line, which at one point reached a wait time of at least 24 hours.
Here’s a roundup of all the celebrities who waited their turn in the public queue:
Man awarded MBE in Queen’s last honours ‘grateful’ for funeral invite
A man who was made an MBE in the Queen’s last birthday honours says he is “forever grateful” at having the chance to attend her funeral.
John Frace, 27, from Dunoon in Argyll, said it was hard to put into words the experience of attending the funeral, after being one of 182 MBEs invited to the service.
He received the honour after creating his website, TravellingTabby, which translated often complicated and hard to read data sets about hospital admissions and deaths into easily understandable numbers.
Mr Frace, a former student at the University of the Highlands and Islands, said the late monarch had been a “constant, calm presence” in his life.
UK funeral audience figures revealed
The Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey had an average TV audience of 26.2 million people across all channels, according to figures released by the research organisation Barb.
The service was broadcast simultaneously on a range of networks, including BBC One, BBC Two and BBC News; ITV along with ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4; and Sky News and Sky Sports.
Man appears in court over Queen’s coffin incident in Westminster Hall
A man who appeared to grab the flag draped over the Queen’s coffin planned to trespass at royal residences including Buckingham Palace because he did not believe she was dead, a court has heard.
Muhammad Khan, 28, allegedly left the queue in Westminster Hall on Friday night while the monarch was lying in state as the live feed briefly cut away.
Khan was arrested and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts under the Public Order Act.
“The defendant had reached Westminster Hall. He was then seen by officers, who were present, to approach the coffin,” prosecutor Luke Staton said.
“He stepped off the carpet in the direction of the catafalque, then grabbed hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands.”
“The defendant did express the idea that the Queen is not dead and that he approached the coffin because he wanted to check for himself,” said Mr Staton.
‘The best job’: Inside the Queen’s relationship with her children
Any mother-child relationship is at least a little bit complicated. Add being the reigning monarch of the UK into the mix, and it becomes markedly more so, reports Rachel Burchfield.
Though Her Majesty loved her four children and they loved her – there is no question about that – the Queen’s number one responsibility in her lifetime was being the sovereign. That, combined with her patented stoicism, made motherhood complex.
