King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.

The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this time

It comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of living crisis.

Michelle Donelan said its full cost was still not known but suggested taxpayers believe it was money “well spent”.