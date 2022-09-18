✕ Close Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying that he would “treasure forever” her “love for a son”.

The Duke of York praised the Queen’s “compassion” and “confidence” in the statement on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”

It comes as people have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.

The government said: “To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”

World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of the monarch’s lying-in-state.