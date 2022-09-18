Queen’s funeral - latest: King Charles hosts world leaders as mourners continue to join queue
Duke of York calls his late mother ‘Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one’
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying that he would “treasure forever” her “love for a son”.
The Duke of York praised the Queen’s “compassion” and “confidence” in the statement on Sunday afternoon.
He said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.
“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.
“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”
It comes as people have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.
The government said: “To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”
World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of the monarch’s lying-in-state.
Food confiscated from queuers will be donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state is being donated to charity.
People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.
Charity The Felix Project said it expects to collect over two tonnes of food, mostly snacks including crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.
With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.
When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.
The Felix Project will distribute the items to the thousands of community groups it works with across the capital.
Charity chief executive Charlotte Hill said: “We are honoured to be here to play a small part in this hugely poignant event and to know that an extra layer of good is being done here.
“This food is a hugely unique donation and will help hundreds of people who are struggling to afford to eat.
“We support thousands of organisations helping a huge range of people and every day more are getting in contact asking us to give them food.
“We need more food, so opportunities like this are truly wonderful.”
The charity got involved after being told by The Scout Association that a lot of food was being thrown in the bin.
Queen’s legacy a reminder British-Irish relations ‘need to be nurtured’
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said the Queen’s legacy is a reminder of the importance to “nurture” British-Irish relations, as he praised the late monarch’s “authentic actions” towards reconciliation.
The Taoiseach was speaking from London ahead of the state funeral on Monday morning.
Mr Martin and his wife Mary, along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, will be among the 500 foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The two couples attended Westminster Hall on Sunday afternoon, before signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House.
The Irish delegation was also due to attend a reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening for visiting heads of state.
Speaking to reporters in London, Mr Martin said it was a “very significant moment in history”, adding: “Her warmth, her authentic actions, and by actions and by what she did, she made an enormous contribution.”
He said the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland was the culmination of “enormous work” that “cemented” reconciled Anglo-Irish relations in the modern era, and would long be remembered.
“In many ways it gives us all time to pause and reflect on the importance of the British-Irish relationship, the need to cultivate it, to nurture it, for the future generations.”
Queen’s Mother’s funeral cost more than £5 million
How many people queued to see the Queen Mother lying in state?
An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days to the Queen Mother in 2002 – the last person to lie in state in the UK. The funeral itself had 2,200 guests.
At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.
How much did the Queen Mother’s funeral cost?
The Queen Mother’s funeral arrangements cost more than £5.4 million.
Policing costs amounted to £4.3 million and the Queen Mother’s lying in state came to £825,000, according to a House of Commons research briefing paper.
Lying in state by numbers
How many people went to see the Queen lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral?
Approximately 33,000 people filed past the Queen’s coffin at the Edinburgh cathedral.
How many people have so far seen the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport does not have a current figure for how many mourners have filed past the Queen’s coffin.
The longest queuing time so far has been around 24 hours, with barriers of around 10 miles long to keep people in the line.
How many foreign dignitaries are invited to the funeral?
The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London for the Queen’s state funeral.
Invitations have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.
How many jewels are in the Imperial State Crown placed on top of the coffin?
The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.
Back of coffin queue moves to near Tower Bridge
The back of the queue to see the Queen lying in state has been moved, with just 12 hours left to see the coffin.
Mourners are now being instructed to go to Potters Field Park by Tower Bridge rather than Southwark Park, some two miles east.
People in the queue will have until 6.30am to reach Westminster Hall before the Queen’s coffin is prepared for her funeral at 11am on Monday.
Truss finishes meetings with world leaders
Liz Truss has concluded her talks with world leaders and met the King as she prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen along with hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe.
The Prime Minister hosted her Irish counterpart as well as the Canadian premier and the Polish president at Downing Street on Sunday.
She had been due to meet US President Joe Biden but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.
Instead, a “full bilateral meeting” has been scheduled for Wednesday when the pair are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.
Ms Truss also had an audience with Charles at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of his reception for visiting heads of state.
The weekend’s talks with world leaders were being framed by No 10 as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics was likely to come up.
In particular, Ms Truss’s meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin came against a backdrop of tensions over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
How many miles has the Queen’s coffin travelled?
By the time it arrived at Westminster Hall, the Queen’s coffin had travelled around 600 miles since leaving her beloved Balmoral for the last time on Sunday.
Thousands of people lined the streets as the cortege made its way to the nearby town of Ballater, before going to Aberdeen and Dundee.
By the time the procession reached Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, and almost 180 miles, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile.
The Queen was then taken to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her life before lying in state for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects.
On Tuesday the oak coffin was driven around seven miles to Edinburgh Airport before flying 400 miles to RAF Northolt.
It then travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen’s family were there to witness its arrival at the royal residence.
On Wednesday the coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state until the morning of her funeral on September 19.
Queen reminds Biden of his own mother
US President Joe Biden said the Queen reminded him of his own mother.
Speaking at Lancaster House, he was asked why he drew the comparison, and said: “She had that look like, ‘are you OK? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’
“And also ‘make sure you do what you’re supposed to do’,” he joked, wagging his finger.
He added: “I have talked about how my mother and father thought that everyone, no matter who they were, no matter what their station, no matter where they are from, deserved to be treated with dignity.
“And that’s exactly what she communicated – just the way she walked by her staff, just the way she acted.
“I think what she gave was a sense of, above all, the notion of service – we all owe something.”
World leaders gathering for reception at Buckingham Palace
Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the reception which will be attended by around 500 guests.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan arrived just before 5.30pm in their own vehicle at the Grand Entrance.
They were followed by their son, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, who took his own vehicle.
Moments later, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also joined the guests, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, soon followed.
The Sultan of Oman was also seen arriving at the Palace, followed by France’s President Emmanuel Macron with his wife, first lady Brigitte.
Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum followed shortly afterwards.
King has been met with crowds on every visit
On Wednesday, the King and his sons William and Harry walked just under a mile behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state.
The King walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.
Behind the quartet were the Queen’s grandsons in a line – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.
The King had a day of quiet reflection on Thursday, September 15, at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, around 104 miles from his London residence.
On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort then travelled to Wales by helicopter where they attended a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
The couple then went to the Welsh Parliament where they received condolences and met members of the Senedd.
When he returned to Buckingham Palace, a trip of about 150 miles, the King hosted faith leaders in the Bow Room before travelling to the Palace of Westminster where he mounted a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.
On Saturday, Charles met the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters.
He also met crowds queuing to see the Queen’s coffin on the streets of central London.
