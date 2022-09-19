How the world mourned the Queen as millions watch funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The world’s leaders have descended upon London to attend the late Queen’s funeral as thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects in London.

While many camped through the night to secure their place at Westminster to witness King Charles III and the royals walk behind the coffin, people around the world were glued to their television screens, enraptured by the majestic scenes playing out.

Spectators watch the service on a big screen in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa (REUTERS)

In Paris, well-wishers gathered in the Bombardier, an English pub in the city’s fifth arrondissement, which had opened early for the occasion.

Nathan Shreeve-Moon, 31, found himself in Paris at the time of the Queen’s death because he has been working on a production of Romeo Et Juliette with renowned choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Mr Shreeve-Moon, who is originally from the Yorkshire Dales but who has lived in New York for the past 10 years, said he wanted to watch the funeral to feel “a sense of connection” with his home country”.

I can’t say I had a tremendous emotional connection to the Queen,” he said. “But since I moved to the US, with the state of American politics over the past 10 years and the constant state of change and shift, I can really see the benefit of someone who was always there – someone who was apolitical.”

Mr Shreeve-Moon added: “The root of the tree never moved, and for that to be gone is very strange.”

Well-wishers gathered in an English pub in Paris to watch the funeral (AFP via Getty Images)

Betsy Herst, 63, was among those watching the Queen’s funeral from the Bombardier Pub in Paris.

Ms Herst said she wanted to watch the occasion to pay her respects. “I had huge admiration for the Queen, she devoted her whole life from a very young age,” she said. “She was steadfast in upholding the tradition of the roles and task put in front of her.”

spectators sat silently watching the funeral at a British bar in Majorca, while in the UAE, Britons kept up with the ceremony while aboard the former ocean liner Queen Elizabeth II, which is now permanently docked at a port in Dubai.

Lucy Davis, a UAE resident from London, travelled from Abu Dhabi to the QE2 with her six-year-old daughter to watch the funeral.

“It was quite a long way to come, but with everything that had happened over the past few days, I felt very far from home,” she told the National News UAE.

She added that the ship was part of the late Queen’s legacy, so it felt “fitting” that they should watch the funeral there today.

In Japan, floral tributes were laid outside the British embassy in Tokyo, while mourners gathered at an English pub in Washington DC in the US to watch the funeral.

People watch the funeral live at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, DC (AP)

Screen shows live funeral in Melbourne, Australia (Getty Images)

Members of the public watch a live stream of funeral during a Memorial Service at St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, Australia (EPA)

A journalist reports from the British Embassy on September 19, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan (Getty Images)

The news of the Queen’s death on September 8 was met by worldwide grief as global leaders sent messages of condolences to the royal family.

Russian president Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to Britain for the “irreparable loss” of Queen Elizabeth, while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called her “one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so”.

Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, tweeted “condolences of the people of the Emirates on the death of Queen Elizabeth II” after meeting Charles III on Sunday at Buckingham Palace.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, said it was a “great honour” to be present at the Queen‘s funeral “on behalf of all Ukrainians”. Mrs Zelenska, who met the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace yesterday, said the Queen‘s attention to Ukraine “was an important signal of support”.

“She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude,” she wrote on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at Westminster Abbey (AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Japan's Empress Masak attend the funeral (AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)