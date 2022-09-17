Queen queue – live: Mourners warned of 16-hour wait as man in custody after approaching coffin
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch five miles across London as night-time temperatures dip into single figures
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.
The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.
The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be paused if the park reaches capacity.
Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.
It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
Liz Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss is primed to hold the first of her confirmed head-to-heads with world leaders as they make the trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.
The prime minister will speak with her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with the conversations framed by No 10 as chats rather than formal bilateral meetings.
Read more on this here:
Liz Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Prime minister will speak with counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday
New Metropolitan Police chief patrols queue
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is patrolling the queue for the Queen's lying in state near Lambeth Palace in south London.
Sir Mark greeted mourners, including several who were wearing blankets after waiting in line for hours through the early morning.
He walked from the east towards Lambeth Bridge.
The queue is moving more quickly, with the latest estimated wait time being 16 hours.
Fights, freezing and fainting: What is was like queuing through the night to see the Queen’s coffin
Blanket-wrapped, bleary-eyed mourners dragged themselves onward in the five-mile queue at Waterloo Bridge at 7am this morning to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Still three to four hours away from the front of the line, they braved the worst of the London night when temperatures dropped to as low as 6C. Some stepped out of the line to get a hot drink, while others visibly beaten by the cold and hours of standing were forced to sit down and gather themselves.
Read more here:
Fights, freezing, fainting: What is was like queuing overnight to see Queen’s coffin
Police forced to intervene when drunken hecklers began disturbing mourners
Inside the biggest policing operation the UK has ever seen
Drains, phone boxes and bins are being searched by hand and sealed off as part of preparations for the Queen’s funeral.
The biggest security operation known in British history is being mounted for the historic occasion, as over 500 world leaders and dignitaries fly in from around the globe.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has the full story:
Queen’s funeral: Inside the biggest policing operation Britain has ever seen
Streets combed as thousands of police to deploy to protect hundreds of VIPs and huge crowds
Watch: Camilla, Queen Consort, appears to slip while exiting cathedral
Camilla, the Queen Consort, was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.
The royal couple visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was seen slipping slightly.
Watch the footage here:
Queen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Camilla, the Queen Consort, was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.On Friday, the royal couple visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was seen slipping slightly.Her brief slip came after it was reported that the royal had broken her toe before the Queen’s death on 8 September.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Chaos breaks out in queue overnight
Amber Jardine, 45, a conservationist from Glasgow said the line had been chaos through the night after the queue was paused causing arguments and disorder in the freezing cold.
She told our reporter Thomas Kingsley: “It’s been extremely cold but the fact the queue stopped twice for a medical incident and for them to do a rehearsal meant people were getting angry and skipping the queue. You couldn’t go to the bathroom without people getting angry.”
She added that police were forced to remove a group of drunken hecklers who were disturbing people in the crowd.
“The fact that we have come to pay our respects to the Queen is what’s keeping things together,” she said.
However she said the stewards have allowed people to jump the queue and have not been helpful regarding nearest facilities and providing information.
“The stewards are not helpful, they were letting people skip the queue I saw someone almost get in a fight because of it.”
Queue reduces to 16-hour wait
The queue for the Queen’s lying in state has reduced to 16 hours, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
The DCMS had earlier warned people not to travel to join the queue and to check back later on Saturday morning for updates on wait times.
The end point at Southwark Park in Bermondsey, southeast London, is once more accessible - but mourners are warned the queue could be paused again if the park reaches capacity.
No other disturbances since man arrested
Police have told The Independent there have been no other disturbances overnight since a man was arrested at 10pm for attempting to approach the Queen’s coffin.
Accessible queue closed until midday
The accessible queue has been closed until midday after reaching capacity, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said.
The queue is only for people with accessibility needs, who are advised to only bring one carer.
People have been warned no to arrive early.
Mourner who almost fainted in queue ‘surprised by disorganisation’
Independent reporter Thomas Kingsley is out speaking to people waiting in the queue this morning.
Brenda Hornsby, 60, who travelled from the Lake District with her husband said she almost fainted in the queue after it was stopped for over an hour.
“We were left down by the river for an hour without moving - I saw two people collapse, I nearly collapsed I had to sit down,” she told The Independent.
“ Through tiredness and the cold and not moving I just started getting dizzy. Someone gave me a water and I got a coffee later.”
“We’ve been here since 11pm we joined at Bermondsey - it’s been extremely cold,” she added.
“There was a long gap between where we started and the facilities - some people were struggling.
Ms Hornsby said the experience in the queue was different from what she expected after watching TV coverage and was surprised by the disorganisation through the night.
“You’re given a wristband I thought it would be in numerical order but they were saying we had to join at the back if you went to the toilet.
“We were getting on with a guy really well then I went to the loo and we haven’t seen him since - it’s a shame you want to see it through.
“You look at the map and see it’s two more bridges left but the speed we’re moving is so slow.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies