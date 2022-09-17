Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1663422505

Queen queue – live: King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to greet mourners

Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London amid 14-hour wait

Shweta Sharma,Andy Gregory,Chiara Giordano
Saturday 17 September 2022 14:48
Comments

Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

The King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.

The latest waiting time is now said to be 14 hours, with queues snaking all the way back to Southwark Park in Bermondsey, southeast London.

Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.

It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Recommended

1663422505

Liz Truss kicks off talks with world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

Liz Truss has concluded meetings with her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand at the government's Chevening country residence.

The prime minister spoke with Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's premier Jacinda Ardern as she kicked off talks with world leaders travelling to the UK for the Queen's funeral.

Britain Royals Politics

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Thomas Kingsley17 September 2022 14:48
1663421299

Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen coffin

A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The incident happened in Westminster Hall last night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene.

“Some person decided they were going to push her out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standards and try to do I don’t know what,” the mother explained.

She added that police had grabbed the man “within two seconds”.

Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen’s coffin

A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene.“Some person decided they were going to push her out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standards and try to do I don’t know what,” the mother explained.She added that police had grabbed the man “within two seconds”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 14:28
1663418243

William told he will be ‘brilliant king one day'

The Prince of Wales thanked people for waiting in line for many hours for the Queen’s lying in state, as he shook hands with mourners.

Several people cried after meeting him, and one woman told him: “You’ll be a brilliant king one day”.

Charles left before William, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.

Katy Clifton17 September 2022 13:37
1663416918

Hundreds line street to greet King and Prince of Wales

Hundreds of passers-by have lined the pavements in Lambeth, towards Westminster Bridge, to watch the King and the Prince of Wales greeting mourners in the queue.

In line for the Queen’s lying in state, one lady offered Charles condolences as he shook her hand, and another shouted: “I can’t believe this.”

Dozens shouted “hip hip hooray” as Charles and William moved down the line, stopping for a few moments with each person.

Several people called their friends and relatives on the phone to tell them what they had just witnessed.

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(John Sibley/Reuters)
(John Sibley/Reuters)
Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 13:15
1663416259

Warning ahead of another cold night as 39 more people taken to hospital

A total of 710 people along the lying-in-state queue route and surrounding areas received medical treatment up until midnight on Friday.

On Friday, 275 patients were treated, with 39 taken to hospital

On Thursday, 144 patients were treated with 25 taken to hospital

On Wednesday, 291 patients were treated, with 17 taken to hospital

London Ambulance Service is urging people to dress appropriately and make sure they have any regular medication with them ahead of another cold night tonight.

Darren Farmer, director of ambulance operations, said: “It’s important that people joining the queue follow the advice provided on the government website, including bringing with them any regular medication, appropriate clothing, drink plenty of water and eat regularly.

“It’s likely to be cold, so it’s important people wear appropriate clothing to keep them warm.”

Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 13:04
1663415633

Prince William continues to greet public as King Charles leaves in car

King Charles has now left in the back of a car, however Prince William is continuing to greet people and thank them for their support.

William is taking his time especially to greet the many children who have waited long hours in the queue which is now 14-hours long.

(Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
(Phil Noble/Reuters)
(Phil Noble/Reuters)
Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 12:53
1663415403

King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps

A well-wisher waiting to greet King Charles handed the new monarch a pen, after he was filmed having a mishap with a leaky pen which left his fingers covered in ink.

The King expressed frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Jane Dalton has more on this story:

King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps

New monarch laughs over gift

Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 12:50
1663415291

King Charles and Prince William thank mourners for queuing for so long

King Charles and Prince William are taking their time to greet as many people as possible in the queue at Lambeth, in southeast London.

William could be heard telling one mourner she was wearing sensible trainers for the long wait, while another rubbed the prince’s arm as she expressed her condolences.

The royals thanked people for queuing for so long in the cold overnight.

Security accompanying the royals could be heard telling people to put away their mobile phones and enjoy the moment.

(Phil Noble/Reuters)
(Phil Noble/Reuters)
(Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 12:48
1663414326

King and Prince of Wales greet people waiting in queue

The King and Prince of Wales are meeting people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William shook hands with people in the queue and shared a few words of conversation as cheers of “hip, hip, hooray” could be heard.

Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 12:32
1663413708

Back of queue grows in Southwark Park

The queue for the lying in state has begun to grow in Southwark Park, with a steady stream of mourners continuing to join the end of the line.

The sign at the mouth of the queue still tells mourners it will be a minimum 14-hour wait, which is generally greeted by relief by well-wishers, with one group cheering as they walked past.

(Stephane De Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images)
(Stephane De Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images)
Chiara Giordano17 September 2022 12:21

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in