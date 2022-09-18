✕ Close Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of Queen Elizabeth II’s public lying-in-state.

US president Joe Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Indian president Droupadi Murmu are some of the leaders due in the UK for what will be one of the largest gatherings of international dignitaries in years.

British law enforcement agencies are preparing for the biggest security challenge for the country since the Second World War, with events involving more than two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and over a million members of the public expected to line the streets.

Public access to Westminster Hall is due to end at 6.30am on Monday so the Queen’s coffin can be moved to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Prince Harry and Prince William joined a silent vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren on Saturday night.

The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.