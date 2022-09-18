Queen funeral – latest: World leaders start to arrive as lying-in-state enters final full day
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London on another chilly night for mourners
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of Queen Elizabeth II’s public lying-in-state.
US president Joe Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Indian president Droupadi Murmu are some of the leaders due in the UK for what will be one of the largest gatherings of international dignitaries in years.
British law enforcement agencies are preparing for the biggest security challenge for the country since the Second World War, with events involving more than two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and over a million members of the public expected to line the streets.
Public access to Westminster Hall is due to end at 6.30am on Monday so the Queen’s coffin can be moved to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
Prince Harry and Prince William joined a silent vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren on Saturday night.
The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.
Camilla to pay TV tribute to Queen
The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”
Camilla, in pre-recorded words, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.
“I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there,” the Queen Consort will add, being among the majority of the nation for whom, until now, the Queen was the only British monarch they had ever known or could recall.
The Queen Consort’s tribute to her mother-in-law is set to be aired on Sunday – the eve of the Queen’s state funeral – on the BBC, shortly before the national minute’s silence at 8pm.
Camilla will say: “She’s been part of our lives for ever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.
“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.
“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role.”
Remembering the late monarch, Camilla will add: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.
“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”
US president Joe Biden touches down in UK on Air Force One ahead of Queen’s funeral
US president Joe Biden touches down in UK on Air Force One ahead of Queen’s funeral Joe Biden has touched down at Stansted Airport for his UK visit to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The US president and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the London airport on Air Force One just before 10pm on Saturday.
Mr Biden is expected to both sign the official condolence book and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, to be hosted by King Charles III.
Emily Atkinson writes.
US president Joe Biden touches down in UK on Air Force One ahead of Queen’s funeral
Air Force One arrived at Stansted Aiport just before 10pm
Chinese factory flooded with orders for British flags after Queen’s death
A Chinese factory south of Shanghai was flooded with orders for thousands of British flags, minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September.
Orders started pouring in at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co within just one hour of her death, forcing more than 100 employees of the company to set aside their work and begin a 14-hour shift to make the flags.
At least 500,000 British-themed flags were made in the first week, according to general manager Fan Aiping.
“The customer came to our factory directly to grab the products,” Ms Fan said. “Many of the flags weren’t even packaged. They were put in a box and shipped away.”
Hundreds of kilos of food confiscated from people in queue donated to charity
Hundreds of kilos of food have been confiscated from the people waiting in the queue to see the Queen lying in state.
Mourners are not allowed to take food or drinks inside the Palace of Westminster and such items are being confiscated.
Charity The Felix Project has received hundreds of kilos of food, mostly snacks like crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.
People are arriving with plenty of food considering the long wait time to pay their respects. The food is taken away at Victoria Tower Gardens before their entry to the Parliamentary estate.
The Felix Project will distribute the items to the thousands of community groups it works with across the capital.
Charity chief executive Charlotte Hill said: “We are honoured to be here to play a small part in this hugely poignant event and to know that an extra layer of good is being done here.
“This food is a hugely unique donation and will help hundreds of people who are struggling to afford to eat. We support thousands of organisations helping a huge range of people and every day more are getting in contact asking us to give them food.
“We need more food, so opportunities like this are truly wonderful.”
Abbey saw royal oaths, weddings and funerals
Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday November 20 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.
It was a morale booster in tough post-war years and millions of people listened on the radio.
Just five years after she married, the princess became Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, George VI.
Some 16 months later, on June 2 1953, she was crowned at the Abbey – the scene of coronations for some 900 years.
During the service, the Queen took the oath and was anointed, with the St Edward’s Crown placed on her head.
An estimated 27 million people in Britain watched the ceremony on TV after the Queen agreed it could be televised.
The Abbey was also the site of romantic royal celebrations for the Queen.
Her daughter, Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in the church in 1973, while her second son, the Duke of York, wed Sarah Ferguson in 1986.
In 2011, her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge – now the Prince of Wales, exchanged vows with Kate Middleton as millions watched across the globe.
The Queen has also attended thanksgivings or commemorative events such as a service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme in 2016 at the Abbey.
The church was also a reminder of the loss of her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and former daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Queen Mother’s funeral was held at the Abbey in 2002, five years after Diana’s.
UK prepares for ‘one of biggest transport operations’ as one million mourners expected
Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for one of the biggest transport operations in the country’s history on Monday as more than one million people are expected to descend on London for the Queen’s funeral.
The demand is expected to “reach the climax” and mourners are urged to delay their return journeys and check for updates, TfL’s boss said.
There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.
Tomorrow, around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.
Andy Byford of TfL said the capital is continuing to see “huge numbers of additional passengers” since the Queen died and Monday will be the busiest day.
He told the PA news agency: “We’re ready for probably one of the busiest days Transport for London has ever faced.
“It’s hard to say exactly how many additional people (will travel), but we’re preparing for potentially a million people just within the footprint of the royal palaces and Hyde Park.”
Mr Byford said TfL is “leaving nothing to chance”, with non-essential meetings postponed and people from across the organisation working to ensure visitors can “get around the city”.
Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy warned that trains will be “extremely busy”.
The Queen’s history with Westminster Abbey
The Queen’s funeral is to take place at Westminster Abbey – the site where she was both married and crowned.
It will be the first time in more than 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey, the last being George II’s in 1760.
The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to the Abbey for the service at 11am on Monday.
Two thousand guests are expected to attend the funeral, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Lessons will be read by the Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.
The Last Post will sound at the end of the service, followed by two minutes of silence.
The late Queen’s most defining milestones took place at the Abbey, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.
Further meetings for the King on Sunday
The King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Sunday
King Charles, alongside the Queen Consort, will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.
Later, a service of reflection for the Queen at the Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, Scotland.
Some 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty’s life, will be lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.
Weather forecast for Monday’s funeral
Rain is unlikely to fall during the Queen’s funeral with large crowds set to gather in London and Windsor.
The late monarch’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the service at Westminster Abbey.
Forecasters say temperatures will drop as low as 10C overnight into Sunday, as mourners continue queuing for the lying in state, before a warm and sunny day.
Temperatures had dropped as low as 4C for those waiting in line overnight on Friday and early on Saturday morning.
Rachel Ayers, of the Met Office, said: “Sunday is a cloudier picture across the UK than Saturday, though southern areas will see some bright or sunny spells to start.
“Scattered showers will affect the Midlands northwards at times throughout the day, particularly across northern Scotland and Norfolk where showers are feeding in from the North Sea.
“Staying cool in the east but temperatures near average elsewhere and locally feeling warm in any sunny spells in the far south.
“Top temperatures will be around 19C.”
‘Huge honour’ to attend funeral
The chief executive of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland has said she is “hugely honoured and privileged” to be attending the Queen’s state funeral.
Jane-Claire Judson will be part of the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
The Queen was patron of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland for 70 years and had “a long association with the organisation” and the work it carries out.
Ms Judson said: “I think the feeling is one of being hugely honoured and privileged to be able to take part in something that is very sombre, but is also very important to such a large number of people.
“And I do feel very privileged that I am able to do that on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and all of our staff and volunteers.
“The Queen was our patron, so for us it’s extremely special and important to pay our respects.
“So from that perspective, it’s both sad but also an opportunity to celebrate her life and all the support that she gave to the charity.”
Ms Judson said the Queen’s “consistent support” was something that has been valued by the organisation.
“The Queen herself was hugely passionate and committed around public service and volunteering,” she said.
“We’re one of Scotland’s largest volunteering charities, so it meant a lot to our volunteers to have that recognition, that support.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies