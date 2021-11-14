Queen now not attending Remembrance Sunday service after spraining back

The Queen has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London, Buckingham Palace said, adding she is “disappointed” to miss the event.

The central London service was due to be the Queen’s first public appearance in almost four weeks since a hospital stay last month, after which she was advised by doctors to rest.

Buckingham Palace said that “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales.”

The service will still be attended by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The palace previously said it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual Remembrance service to honour the country’s war dead.

The Queen, who regards the service as one of the most significant engagements of the year, was due to watch the service at the war memorial in central London from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

On 20 October the Queen cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest. Buckingham Palace confirmed she spent the night in hospital where she underwent tests.

At the end of October, it was confirmed by the palace that the Queen was advised by her doctors to rest for at least a further two weeks forcing her to miss official visits including the UN climate summit in Glasgow and the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13 November.

The monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the armed forces and has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999 and twice in 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant.