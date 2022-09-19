Police officer carried away on stretcher after collapsing before Queen’s funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A police officer has been carried away on a stretcher after collapsing during the operation to protect the Queen’s funeral.

The officer, wearing full ceremonial uniform and white gloves, was carried by two members of the Royal Navy after the incident on Monday morning.

There was no immediate update from the Metropolitan Police on his condition.

It came days after a guard fainted while watching over the Queen’s coffin during her lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed as part of the biggest security operation in the Metropolitan Police’s history.

Police have been drawn into London from forces across the UK to bolster numbers, while shifts have been extended and rest days cancelled for some officers.

As well as uniformed officers lining the route of the Queen’s funeral processions and guarding Westminster Abbey, armed officers have been patrolling alongside sniffer dogs, snipers, horses, boats and helicopters.

Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy described the Queen’s funeral as the “biggest single deployment of officers in an operation the Metropolitan Police has ever undertaken”.

He said the force, alongside partners in the government and intelligence agencies, had been “considering a whole range of potential threats and incidents that might occur”.

The scenarios planned for includes terror attacks, criminal activity, disruptive protests, crowd surges and crushes.

Mr Cundy said the stabbing of two police officers on Friday morning, although not related to the Queen’ death, highlighted the risks at stake.

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest Show all 5 1 /5 Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest APTOPIX Britain Royals APTOPIX Britain Royals Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest APTOPIX Britain Royals APTOPIX Britain Royals Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest Britain Royals Britain Royals Copyrighted Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest APTOPIX Britain Royals APTOPIX Britain Royals Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest APTOPIX Britain Royals APTOPIX Britain Royals Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

“It brings into sharp focus the need for all officers on duty, with support of members of the public, to maintain vigilance and flag anything they’re concerned about,” he added.

“An incident such as this is always something we’re always very mindful of when it comes to major events.”

The operation to protect hundreds of world leaders, dignitaries and high-profile figures is the largest of its kind in Britain’s history.

Following the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, her coffin will be taken onwards to Windsor for a committal ceremony.

Airport-style security, including scanners and bag searches, will be in place for members of the public wishing to view the event near the castle, while Thames Valley Police is also utilising Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras and drones for the security operation.