Reeves gets more abuse because she is a woman, Starmer suggests

Rachel Reeves gets more abuse because she is a woman, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

The Prime Minister said he was “acutely aware” that women in public roles “get much more abuse and criticism than men”.

He also said he “absolutely” wanted Angela Rayner back at the top of Government after she resigned as his deputy and housing secretary over her tax affairs.

Ms Reeves had hit out at critics “mansplaining” to her how to be Chancellor and blamed sexism for motivating at least some of the criticism levelled at her ahead of the Budget.

Asked whether he agreed with her, Sir Keir told reporters: “I strongly believe that women in public life get much more criticism and abuse than men, and I mean that is in politics, but it’s also across a number of other areas.

“I’d also say the media frankly…

“There’s abuse and criticism of all politicians, but I’m acutely aware that women get much more abuse and criticism than men do and I think it’s about time we acknowledge that.”

The Labour leader also pointed to Ms Reeves being the first woman to hold the office of chancellor in its more than 800-year history.

”I’m really proud that we’ve got a female Chancellor who’s doing a really good job,” he said.

Ms Reeves told The Times Magazine this week that she was “sick of people mansplaining how to be Chancellor to me”.

She complained about criticism from “boys who now write newspaper columns”, saying: “I recognise that I’ve got a target on me. You can see that in the media; they’re going for me all the time. It’s exhausting.”

Her former Cabinet colleague Ms Rayner quit the Government in September after she was found to have breached the Ministerial Code following a tax underpayment on a property purchase.

Asked whether he could envisage a comeback for her, Sir Keir said: “Yes, absolutely.

“I’ve always said I want Angela back.

“Even back in September, at the time, I said she is going to be a big voice in the Labour movement.”

The pair still speak regularly, he said.

Sir Keir added: “I’m friends with Angie and I like Angie a lot and we talk a lot. We still do.”