Riders suspended in air on 72-foot rollercoaster for 40 minutes
Passengers left hanging at near-90-degree angle after Rage at Adventure Island came to abrupt halt
A 72-foot high rollercoaster broke down leaving its riders suspended vertically in the air for up to 40 minutes in Essex on Friday.
Footage posted on social media showed passengers left hanging at a near-90-degree angle on Friday afternoon, after the ride Rage at theme park Adventure Island, in Southend, came to an abrupt halt mid-flight.
The group of people was facing the sky for up to 40 minutes, the park said, before they were evacuated and safely returned to solid ground.
Rage is advertised as Adventure’s Island’s “biggest and best” rollercoaster, according to its website, with “loops, twists, and flat-out speeds”. Only people over 120cm (3ft 11ins) are allowed to ride it.
Marc Miller, managing director of the Stockvale Group, which runs Adventure Island, said: “Just after 2pm yesterday, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift.
“Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executive and Essex Fire and Rescue.
“All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families within 40 minutes.”
This comes after the Dragon’s Claw ride at the park stopped mid-air in 2019, leaving passengers suspended, some hanging upside down.
Adventure Island told The Independent this malfunction lasted “for less than a minute”.
