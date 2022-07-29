Reading fire: Homes destroyed and residents evacuated in large blaze
Police have reported no serious injuries at present
Residents are being evacuated following a huge fire in Reading which has left more than six homes burning.
Emergency services were called to Red Cottage Drive in Calcot in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police have reported no serious injuries at present.
People in the surrounding area have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed while the fire services tackle the blaze.
A triage centre has been set up at Calcot Infant School for anyone who has been displaced.
Thames Valley Police said Red Cottage Drive is completely closed at this time.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
More to follow...
