Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney £800,000 after Wagatha trial
Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay Coleen Rooney £800,000 in legal costs after her failed libel trial.
In a court order handed down by the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Steyn said Ms Vardy would have to pay the £800,000 sum by 4pm on 15 November.
Ms Vardy will also have to pay the legal costs of journalists who were summoned as witnesses for the trial.
Ms Vardy sued Ms Rooney for defamation after she publicly accused her of being the source of stories that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
In October 2019, the wife of former England star Wayne Rooney published a post on her social media accounts saying she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.
Ms Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued Ms Rooney for libel. Ms Justice Steyne ruled that even if Ms Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, evidence showed that she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in information being passed on to The Sun.
The court order for costs, published on Tuesday, revealed that Ms Rooney’s team had initially sought a payment of £1,250,895.36, but reduced the figure to £1,000,000.
Ms Vardy “accepts that she was the unsuccessul party”, Ms Justice Steyn wrote in the order. But her team argued for a 20 per cent reduction on Ms Rooney’s costs because of her success in certain aspects of the case.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies