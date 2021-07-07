Victory for Rebekah Vardy in latest stage of libel battle against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has scored a win in the latest stage of her libel battle against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.

Ms Rooney had parts of her defence thrown out by a judge on Wednesday.

The women are embroiled in a libel case centred around Ms Rooney, the wife of ex-footballer and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The 35-year-old made the accusations in a social media post in October 2019 in which she explained a months-long “sting operation” which saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

In a ruling on Wednesday, a judge dismissed a claim by Mrs Rooney that her fellow footballer’s wife showed “publicity seeking behaviour” when sitting behind Mrs Rooney in someone else’s seat at the 2016 Euros.

Mrs Justice Steyn found that even assuming the allegation was true, it would still not help Mrs Rooney’s case.

“The fact that a person seeks media coverage of their own attendance at a football match does not make it more probable that they would disclose private information about another person to the press,” she said.

She also agreed to strike out the claim Ms Vardy was leaking information about the libel case to The Sun and that Ms Vardy had written a statement for the press regulator after a complaint was made about the newspaper.

But the judge also decided to keep some of the other aspects of Ms Rooney’s defence.

At a hearing in June, Mrs Vardy’s lawyers asked the High Court to throw out parts of Mrs Rooney’s defence as they were “irrelevant or peripheral” to the case.

This included allegations of Mrs Vardy’s close relationship with The Sun and her alleged authorship of “The Secret Wag” column - which the judge refused to strike out on Wednesday.

“While these paragraphs do not go to the core issues, the allegation that the claimant had, or was the primary source for, a gossip column about professional footballers and their partners in The Sun is logically probative similar fact evidence,” Ms Justice Steyn.

Ms Vardy denies being behind “The Secret Wag” column in The Sun.