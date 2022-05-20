✕ Close Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy carried out a “cover up” to hide “incriminating evidence” ahead of the trial, Coleen Rooney’s lawyer claimed yesterday.

Ms Vardy’s lawyer accused Ms Rooney’s side of furthering “conspiracy theories” about the model allegedly deleting key message exchanges between herself and her agent.

Referring to the Whatsapp chat between the pair, Mr David Sherborne, Ms Rooney’s lawyer, said: “There is only one conclusion that the court should reach and that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the Whatsapp chat and that she has lied on oath and in her witness statement.”

Ms Vardy’s lawyer Mr Hugh Tomlinson said the footballer’s wife “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press.

Mr Tomlinson also said Coleen Rooney - who is being sued for blaming leaks from her Instagram on Ms Vardy’s account - should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client for “very serious libel”.

Neither Ms Rooney nor her husband, former England captain Wayne Rooney, were at the High Court for the closing remarks on the last day, with Ms Rooney’s lawyer saying they were on a trip with their children.

Ms Justice Steyn has now retired to consider her judgement in the case.