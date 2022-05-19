(Reuters)

Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments as the Wagatha Christie court case enters its final day.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have been battling it out at the High Court for more than a week over a libel claim between the two footballers’ wives.

Ms Vardy is suing Ms Rooney for accusing her Instagram account as being how private information was getting in the hands of The Sun.

The High Court has heard evidence on Ms Vardy’s relationships with the media, including messages with her agent discussing whether to leak stories. She denies it was “standard practice” to give tips to The Sun.

The husbands had a spat of their own earlier this week after Jamie Vardy - who has not taken the witness stand - accused Wayne Rooney of “talking nonsense” in his evidence to court.

Mr Rooney had told the court a former England manager once asked him to speak to teammate to get him to “calm down” his wife Rekebah, whose media work was said to be causing a distraction during Euro 2016.

The trial is set to resume on Thursday after a break on Wednesday.