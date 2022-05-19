Rebekah Vardy trial - live: Coleen Rooney Wagatha case to end with closing arguments
It comes after Wayne Rooney told court he was asked to speak to Jamie Vardy to ‘calm down’ wife
Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments as the Wagatha Christie court case enters its final day.
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have been battling it out at the High Court for more than a week over a libel claim between the two footballers’ wives.
Ms Vardy is suing Ms Rooney for accusing her Instagram account as being how private information was getting in the hands of The Sun.
The High Court has heard evidence on Ms Vardy’s relationships with the media, including messages with her agent discussing whether to leak stories. She denies it was “standard practice” to give tips to The Sun.
The husbands had a spat of their own earlier this week after Jamie Vardy - who has not taken the witness stand - accused Wayne Rooney of “talking nonsense” in his evidence to court.
Mr Rooney had told the court a former England manager once asked him to speak to teammate to get him to “calm down” his wife Rekebah, whose media work was said to be causing a distraction during Euro 2016.
The trial is set to resume on Thursday after a break on Wednesday.
Rebekah Vardy arrives in court
Rebekah Vardy has arrived in court for the expected final day of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney. She was wearing a black trouser suit layered over a green top. Ms Vardy opted for a more relaxed look with her hair down and was not wearing sunglasses for the first time in the trial.
Key moments of trial so far
Not long until the final day of the Wagatha Christie trial kicks off now.
Here is a quick recap of the key moments so far:
Key moments of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle – day by day
The trial reaches its final day on Thursday.
The fake stories at the heart of the Wagatha Christie plan
At the very heart of the trial is Coleen Rooney accusing Rebekah Vardy’s account as leaking information from her private Instagram to The Sun.
Her elaborate plan to try and find the source of the leaks is what earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”.
And on the penultimate day of the trial, the High Court saw the fake stories posted on Instagram to “trap” Ms Vardy.
Chiara Giordano has the details:
The fake Instagram stories Rooney used to attempt to ‘trap Vardy’
Screenshots of three stories revealed in court documents
‘True to form, Wayne Rooney may have just decided the game'
Wayne Rooney took to the stand the last day the court sat.
“The witness box of Court 13 is far from the only box into which Wayne Rooney has made a well-timed late arrival, and the results were typically devastating,” Tom Peck, our political sketch writer, said.
Read his take on the Derby manager’s evidence:
True to form, Wayne Rooney may have just decided the game
Once-rampaging attackers must conserve their energy, wait for the moment, and then, wallop! They pounce. Which is exactly what Rooney did
What happened last?
Before day seven of the trial gets going, here is a reminder of what happened on day six:
Day six ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial highlights as Wayne Rooney testifies
Coleen has ‘become different mother, different wife’ because of trial, former England footballer says
Wagatha Christie case to draw to a close
The trial is due to draw to a close today.
Lawyers for both Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are set to make their closing arguments to the High Court.
It is expected to kick back off again at 10.30am. Stay tuned.
Opinion: If Wagatha Christie has taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the power of the ‘unfollow’
The longer time you spend on social media, the more people you will have annoyed, writes Sunny Hundal.
That’s my theory. Since I can’t expect everyone to agree with everything I say, the equation is simple: more opinions = more haters. And as someone who has been very online and very opinionated for about 20 years, believe me I have accumulated a lot of haters.
Here is his piece:
Opinion: Use social media? Take heed from Wagatha Christie
Oh god, the social media self-doubt really stings and burns
Who’s who in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
There are around half a dozen key figures in the case, including lesser known names such as Caroline Watt and David Sherborne.
We have compiled a hand guide to the individuals involved:
Who’s who in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
How the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy row unfolded
After months of legal wrangling, the much anticipated “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel trial is set to conclude.
Here is how the public row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy unfolded over the past two and a half years:
How the Wagatha Christie row unfolded
Here’s how the public row between the footballers’ wives erupted over the past two and a half years
What to expect on Thursday
The final day of court proceedings begins on Thursday at 10.30am.
Barristers for both women are expected to give their closing speeches at the Royal Courts Of Justice.
We will have latest updates throughout the day in this blog.
