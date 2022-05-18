Rebekah Vardy trial - live: Vardys leave court ‘over illness’ as Wayne Rooney testifies
Wayne Rooney gives evidence in day six of wife’s libel trial
Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie have left court early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”, her lawyer has said.
The Vardys did not return to the courtroom after a mid-afternoon break. Both sides’ lawyers are currently quizzing expert IT witnesses about how evidence in the trial, particularly Whatsapps between Ms Vardy and her agent, was recovered.
Earlier today, Wayne Rooney said he asked teammate Jamie Vardy to get his wife to “calm down” during Euro 2016 at the request of the England manager.
Mr Rooney said that then-national team boss Roy Hodgson and assistant Gary Neville wanted him to speak to the Leicester striker about the “distracting” media attention Rebekah Vardy was receiving during the tournament.
Giving evidence at the High Court libel trial brought against his wife, Coleen, Mr Rooney said that “[Mr Hodgson and Mr Neville] asked me to, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife.”
“So I agreed to speak to Mr Vardy... to ask him to ask his wife to calm down... It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.
Ms Vardy’s legal team dispute that this conversation took place.
Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy timeline: Everything that’s happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case
My colleague Joe Sommerlad has put together this timeline of the case between the two footballers’ wives, from that infamous moment on 19 October 2019 when Coleen Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Rebekah Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain.
ICYMI: Coleen has become ‘a different mother, a different wife’ because of trial, Wayne Rooney says
Wayne Rooney has said his wife Coleen has “become a different mother, a different wife” because of the stress of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial.
Speaking from the witness stand at the High Court on Tuesday, the former England captain and Derby County manager said he and his wife “don’t want to be in this court”.
Holly Bancroft has the full story:
ICYMI: Wayne Rooney says he asked Jamie Vardy to ‘calm down’ wife at Euro 2016 at request of England manager
On the sixth day of the trial, Wayne Rooney told the High Court he asked Jamie Vardy to "calm down" his wife at the request of England manager Roy Hodgson during the Euros in 2016.
Mr Rooney said he was asked to intervene over the media attention Ms Vardy had been receiving during the tournament.
Matt Mathers has the full story:
ICYMI: Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney: a breakdown of their courthouse style
As the trial continues at the Royal Courts of Justice, Saman Javed has taken a closer look at the footballers’ wives courthouse style.
Both women have stuck to a muted colour palette so far, opting for either black, white or dark blue hues.
It is suggested Rooney and Vardy are likely using their clothing to communicate the seriousness and importance of the trial.
Day six highlights
Holly Bancroft, who has been at the High Court in London for The Independent, has pulled together the key highlights to come from day six of the explosive trial:
No hearing tomorrow
There will be no hearing taking place at the High Court on Wednesday.
It is now expected both Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Rebekah Vardy, and David Sherborne, for Coleen Rooney, will give their closing speeches on Thursday.
Mrs Justice Steyn is expected to give her decision in writing at a later date.
Highlights from day six
All the evidence has now been heard in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial at the High Court. Here are the highlights from day six:
- Wayne Rooney told the High Court that he had an “awkward” conversation with Jamie Vardy to get his wife to “calm down” her media activities during Euro 2016 at the request of the England manager.
- Mr Rooney said that Coleen has “become a different mother, a different wife” because of the stress of the libel trial.
- England’s top goalscorer said that he “didn’t want to get involved” with his wife’s social media sting, saying she is “an independent woman who does her own thing.”
- Coleen Rooney’s fake Instagram stories, which she used to run her sting operation, were revealed at the High Court.
- Wayne Rooney’s cousin Claire said she was referred to as “chavvy” in a WhatsApp message exchange between Rebekah Vardy and her agent.
- Splash news photographer said Ms Vardy knew all about leaks to the press, PR exec testified.
- Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie left her High Court libel trial early on Tuesday. One of Ms Vardy’s legal team told the court that they left early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”.
- Defence witness Mr Matthew Blackband queried Ms Vardy’s account that her computer crashed when she tried to upload her Whatsapp chats with her agent and that’s why she lost key messages. “Based on the information that has been provided I would suggest that this is a manual deletion,” he said.
ICYMI: Coleen Rooney has become ‘a different mother, a different wife’ because of trial
Wayne Rooney has said that his wife Coleen has “become a different mother, a different wife” because of the stress of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial.
Speaking from the witness stand at the High Court on Tuesday, the former England captain and Derby County manager said they he and his wife “don’t want to be in this court”.
Here is the story:
Court rises
The court has risen for the day. That concludes all the evidence in Rebekah Vardy’s libel trail against Coleen Rooney.
The trial will return on Thursday morning to hear closing arguments.
Voices: True to form, at the Wagatha Christie trial Wayne Rooney may have just decided the game
Political sketch writer Tom Peck has delivered his verdict on day six of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial. He writes:
“The witness box of Court 13 is far from the only box into which Wayne Rooney has made a well-timed late arrival, and the results were typically devastating.
Manchester United and England’s record goal scorer was the penultimate witness in his wife’s defence, and though we can’t know yet, it’s quite possible he’s decided the game.
At the latter stages of their careers, once-rampaging attackers like Rooney have to learn to play a little bit smarter. Their all action days are over. They can’t always track back. Instead they must conserve their energy, they must wait for the moment and then, wallop! They pounce.
Which is exactly what Wayne Rooney did.”
Read the full piece here:
