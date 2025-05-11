Increase in candidates for jobs, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of candidates for advertised jobs has increased substantially, according to recruiters.

The recent increase was largely because of job losses amid company restructuring efforts and redundancies, as well as a reduction in recruitment activity, according to research among 400 recruitment agencies.

Demand for staff weakened in April, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said: “Given the wave of costs firms faced in April, maintaining the gradual improvement in numbers we have seen over the past few months is on the good end of our expectations.

“While we are yet to see real momentum build, hopes of an improving picture in the second half of the year should be buoyed by today’s data.

“The biggest single drag factor on activity right now is uncertainty. Some of that can’t be helped, but payroll tax costs and regulation design is in the Government’s gift.

“Businesses have welcomed positive discussions with ministers on the Employment Rights Bill, but now it is time for real changes to address employers’ fears and boost hiring.

“A sensible timetable and practical changes that reduce the red tape for firms in complying with the Bill will go a long way to calming nerves about taking a chance on someone.”