Coronation military flypast over Buckingham Palace scaled back due to bad weather

The military flypast over Buckingham Palace to mark the coronation of the King and Queen has been scaled down because of the weather and will now comprise helicopters and The Red Arrows, the Ministry of Defence says.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Arrows – had been scheduled to fly over Buckingham Palace at around 2.30pm.

However, rain meant the Arrows would “wait until the last minute” to decide whether the display could go ahead.

“The whole flypast will be 1,000 feet, so we need the cloud base to just be above that and right now the forecast is on those limits”, squadron leader Tom Bould told ITV News.

“We will get airborne, we’ll go down to the hold and then we will make those weather calls right up until the point where we’re due to be over the top of the palace”, he added.

“It’s the British weather, and you never know what’s going to happen.”

The display over The Mall and Buckingham Palace was originally meant to last for six minutes, but the scaled-down version will last for less than half of that time.

The Ministry of Defence said it would last for two minutes and 30 seconds.

The King and Queen are expected to watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said it was “definitely wet weather gear” conditions, adding: “It’s not going to be very nice this afternoon.

“A lot of standing water around, puddles. Things could be a lot better, to be honest, not looking nice at all.”

He said Saturday’s rain was certainly good for reservoirs but “not particularly good if you are doing events out and about, as many people are”.

Mr Petagna added: “For the southeast, it’s not looking great to be honest: from now onwards through the day, we are going to see cloudy skies, outbreaks of rain.

“So across the southeast, some of the rain could be on the heavy side, turning a bit more showery into the afternoon.”

More follows on this breaking news story...