Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 13, dies and two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash

The teenage boy, a front seat passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 22 April 2025 17:16 BST
One person remains in hospital in a serious condition following the crash (Alamy/PA)
One person remains in hospital in a serious condition following the crash (Alamy/PA)

A 13-year-old boy has died and two other people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to reports of the collision on the A25 in Bletchingley, near Redhill, at around 8.10pm on Monday, Surrey Police said.

The teenage boy, a front seat passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

The driver of the same vehicle was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition, the force said.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with an arm injury, while a person in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

The A25 was closed for several hours following the incident.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to contact the force on their website or by calling 101, quoting reference PR/45250047219, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in