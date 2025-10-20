Four Reform councillors suspended after footage of tense meeting leaked
Linden Kemkaran told members that KCC is a ‘shop window’ to show the country that Reform can govern well.
Four Reform UK councillors have been suspended after a video of their flagship council leader telling members to “suck it up” was leaked to the press.
Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority.
Footage of an online meeting where KCC leader Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors when they questioned her was released by The Guardian on Saturday.
Ms Kemkaran told members that KCC, which has an annual budget of more than £2.5 billion, is a “shop window” to show the country that Reform can govern competently.
There has been a rumoured split between many of Kent Reform’s backbench councillors and the appointed since they took over.
On Monday, Reform UK announced the suspension of four KCC councillors, including Paul Thomas who Ms Kemkaren threatened to mute during the meeting.
Their spokesperson said: “Cllrs Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill have had the whip suspended pending investigation, following evidence that they brought the party into disrepute.”
It is understood that their suspension relates to the leaked video.
Ms Kemkaran told her councillors: “I am not a dictator or an autocrat. I like feedback, I like to discuss. I like to hear what everybody thinks.
“However, when it comes to making the really big decisions, and LGR is one of those really big decisions.
“Sometimes I will make a decision that might not be liked by everybody in the group. But I am afraid you are just going to have to f****** suck it up.”
Mr Thomas questioned whether Reform had the “right” leader and cabinet before he was muted by the council leader.
The leader said that managing to avoid raising council tax by 5% would be the “best thing” for KCC.
“People are looking at us, they are judging us every single day, every single minute of every single day. Nigel knows that. He is super aware that we are the flagship council,” she said.