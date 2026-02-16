Council elections to go ahead in May after Reform UK challenge to Government
The Government said providing certainty to councils about their local elections ‘is now the most crucial thing’.
The Government has abandoned plans to postpone elections across 30 councils this May after receiving advice from lawyers following a legal challenge from Reform UK.
Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said he had approved proposals to delay the polls following “arguments made about capacity, reorganisation and democracy” amid a drive to reorganise English local authorities.
But on Monday, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said: “Following legal advice, the Government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May.
“Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026.”
Nigel Farage said the Government’s decision was a victory for Reform UK after his party announced it was taking legal action against the initial move.
He said in a post on X: “We took this Labour government to court and won.”
In a court order published in January, Mr Justice Chamberlain said the party was seeking an order temporarily blocking the Government from changing the date of forthcoming elections pending the hearing of the full legal challenge.
Reform UK had asked the court to determine the full claim before the end of March, when notices of election are published.
Another hearing had been set for this week.
