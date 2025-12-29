Remaining hotspots extinguished at scene of house fire that killed teenage girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A house blaze that claimed the life of a child has been extinguished by firefighters, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

Two fire engines and a technical rescue unit were still in attendance at the scene in the village of Hamstreet, in Ashford, on Monday morning.

A teenage girl died at the location of the blaze on Sunday, and another child and an adult were taken to hospital, the fire service said.

“Firefighters have extinguished all remaining hotspots at the scene of a house fire in White Admiral Way, in Hamstreet, Ashford,” KFRS said in a statement on Monday.

“KFRS’s technical rescue unit is in attendance, as well as two fire engines, and crews are working to make the property structurally safe.”

The fire service previously said “an intense fire” had spread throughout the semi-detached property when firefighters arrived shortly after 12.10pm on Sunday.

Six fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to tackle the blaze at the height of the incident, the fire service said.

Ann Millington, chief executive of Kent Fire and Rescue Service, said on Monday: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences remain with anyone affected by this tragic incident, and we’d like to extend our thanks to the local community for their support and understanding while operations continue.

“If you have been impacted by this tragedy, please look after your wellbeing and seek advice if you feel you need support.”

Emergency services are likely to be present in the area for the remainder of Monday, KFRS added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing with assistance from Kent Police.