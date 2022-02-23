Cat named Icicle rescued from river bank by lifeboat, then given free salmon

Fortunate feline is seen in video footage falling into River Bure just as crew arrives to save it

Henry Jones
Wednesday 23 February 2022 15:50
RNLI volunteers rescue cat stranded in river

A cat which became stranded on the banks of a river in Norfolk was treated to salmon from a local fish shop after being rescued by a lifeboat.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) vessel was launched after onlookers spotted the white cat, called Icicle, clinging to a ledge on the side of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Footage of the rescue showed the distressed cat falling into the water just as the lifeboat arrived, but a crew member quickly pulled it to safety.

The waterlogged feline was then wrapped in a blanket, with RNLI Helm Dave Kilpatrick saying “he seemed pleased to see us”.

“Once on dry land he was given some salmon from the fish shop, which he enjoyed,” Mr Kilpatrick added.

Recommended

“The lifeboat crew has since learned that the cat is called Icicle and he was collected by his loving owners very soon after he had been taken to the vets. He is now back home safe and sound.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in