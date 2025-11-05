Resident doctors set to strike for five days over pay and job dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Resident doctors in England have decisively rejected a government offer aimed at resolving their protracted dispute over pay and jobs, setting the stage for a five-day strike, saying that it “does not go far enough”.

The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed that medics, previously known as junior doctors, are set to strike from 7 am on 14 November until 7 am on 19 November.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting had presented the government's package on Wednesday, which included provisions for additional specialty training places and the covering of mandatory exam and membership fees.

Mr Streeting has previously said the Government will not budge on pay.

In a letter to resident doctors in England, he said: “I must underline that the enormous financial pressures facing the country mean I am not able to go further on pay.

“We cannot afford to do more at this time and no amount of strike action will change this.”

Dr Jack Fletcher, the BMA’s resident doctors committee (RDC) chairman, said in a statement: “This does not go far enough.

“Even with this offer, thousands of doctors would still be unable to find a job – 30,000 doctors applied for 10,000 places this year – 1,000 more is not going to fix this crisis, nor come anywhere near doing so.

“Whatever else is true of this offer, Mr Streeting is still not facing up to the gravity of the situation: doctors facing unemployment while patients can’t see a doctor.

“We have also been clear with Government that they can call off strikes for years if they’re willing to offer a multi-year pay deal that restores pay over time.

“Sadly, even after promising a journey to fair pay, Mr Streeting is still unwilling to move. In fact, he has just suggested another real-terms pay cut.

“Strikes can still be avoided but first there will need willingness to offer a pay deal and a genuine solution on jobs.”

Mr Streeting said the rejection of the offer was a “missed opportunity”.

He added: “My door will always be open if the BMA wants to reconsider my offer, but my focus now, along with that of the entire NHS leadership, must be on minimising the impact these damaging strikes will have on patients.

“To NHS leaders and NHS staff, I want to thank you in advance for all of the work you’ll be doing to keep the show on the road for patients.

“And to patients across the country, I and the NHS will do everything we can to minimise the disruption and the impact it will have on your care.”