BBC names interim director-general after Tim Davie’s resignation

Rhodri Talfan Davies, currently serving as the BBC’s director of nations, has been confirmed as the corporation’s interim director-general. His appointment follows the resignation of Tim Davie from the top role.

Mr Davies, who also holds a position on the BBC’s executive committee, is set to join the BBC board as an executive director from 1 February. He will then officially take over as interim director-general on 3 April.

In a note circulated to staff regarding the new appointment, BBC chair Samir Shah praised Mr Davies’s capabilities. Mr Shah stated: "He is an outstanding leader who brings deep editorial experience and a passionate commitment to the power of public service broadcasting to reach and represent audiences across all parts of the UK. I know you will give him your support."

On Davie, who will leave his role as director-general on April 2, he added: "There will be a time to celebrate Tim and thank him for his extraordinary contribution to the BBC nearer his departure date.

"Until then, Tim continues to lead the corporation through this critical period as we prepare our response to the Government's consultation on its green paper on the future of the BBC charter."

Davie resigned in November following allegations that the BBC selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack for a Panorama documentary.

In a statement to staff following his resignation from the role he took on in 2020, Davie said: "Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.

"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

"Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

The BBC said the process to appoint a permanent director-general is under way.

It also confirmed Rhuanedd Richards will continue as interim nations director while Davies serves in the interim role.

As director of nations, Davies has overseen the corporation's work serving nations and local audiences across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland since 2021.

He also leads the BBC's Across The UK strategy to decentralise the organisation, as well as the corporation's deployment of generative artificial intelligence technology.

As of July 2025, Davies was paid between £305,000 and £309,999 per year by the BBC.