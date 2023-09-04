Woman and two children killed in horror crash with double decker bus
Woman killed alongside teenage girl and six-year-old boy
Two children and a woman in her 30s have died following a collision between two cars and a bus.
The crash happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley, north of Harrogate.
It involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a blue Toyota Aygo, both travelling towards Ripley, and a double-decker bus driving in the other direction.
The woman, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, who were all in the Vauxhall, died and their next of kin have been informed, police said.
More follows.
