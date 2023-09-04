Woman and two children killed in horror crash with double decker bus

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two children and a woman in her 30s have died following a collision between two cars and a bus.

The crash happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley, north of Harrogate.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a blue Toyota Aygo, both travelling towards Ripley, and a double-decker bus driving in the other direction.

The woman, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, who were all in the Vauxhall, died and their next of kin have been informed, police said.

More follows.